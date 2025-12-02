VisionWave Unveils Argus, A Space Enabled AI Counter Drone System to be Developed in Partnership with BladeRanger

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and KFAR SABA, Israel, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), today announced that it has begun R&D on Argus, a space-enabled, AI-driven counter-drone (C-UAS) system created in collaboration with BladeRanger to defend against modern unmanned aircraft threats. Argus is designed to detect, classify, track, and defeat hostile unmanned aircraft across wide operational areas.

Argus takes its name from the many-eyed guardian in Greek mythology, symbolizing persistent and continuous watchfulness. It is designed as a global counter-drone kill chain that operates from space and uses high-frequency (HF) communications to coordinate defense assets across wide areas. The system combines space-based imaging, advanced object-recognition AI, resilient HF connectivity, and a layered mix of interceptors and effectors. VisionWave has completed the system architecture and plans to file a patent application in the coming weeks covering its core technical innovations (which application has not yet been filed and for which no assurance of allowance can be given).

“Modern conflicts have shown that small drones and loitering munitions can redefine the battlefield with little warning,” said Doug Davis, VisionWave Chairman. “Argus is intended to be designed to designed to provide nations with a theater-scale shield that can detect hostile drones from space, classify them instantly, and coordinate a precise response in real time, even in highly contested environments.”

A space-enabled, AI-driven kill chain

Argus is intended to be designed to function as a persistent, multi-layered defense system. In the space segment, satellites equipped with EO/IR and optional SAR/RF payloads are expected to provide continuous monitoring of borders, critical infrastructure, ports, and urban areas. These sensors are intended to detect and track the full spectrum of small and tactical drones at operationally meaningful ranges, creating an early warning layer over wide areas.

On top of this sensor layer, Argus is intended to apply AI-driven, object-recognition technology that identifies structural features such as rotors, arms, fuselage, and wings. Using multi-view imagery, it reconstructs a virtual 3D model and fuses it with behavioral cues such as flight profile and loitering patterns to classify drone type, evaluate potential payloads, and generate a real-time threat score.

For resilient connectivity, Argus is intended to use an AI-controlled HF backbone that is expected to maintain beyond line-of-sight communications between satellites, ground stations, interceptor sites, and remote sensors, even when SATCOM, cellular, or microwave links are jammed or disabled. The HF system continuously models ionospheric conditions and selects frequencies, paths, and antenna configurations to preserve reliable links.

A dedicated security layer uses asynchronous encryption to harden GPS and command-and-control (C2) links used to send instructions to drones, sensors, and interceptors, and to receive status and telemetry from them. A proprietary asynchronous key exchange is intended to protect HF command and control channels and GPS correction messages, with the goal of making Argus highly resistant to jamming, spoofing, and man in the middle attacks. This cryptographic layer is designed to protect both navigation integrity and command authority in contested environments.

At the engagement layer, Argus is intended to use layered interceptors and effectors to coordinate a wide range of responses. These include interceptor drones, ground-based rapid-fire systems, RF jammers, deceptive navigation injectors, and optional lasers or high-power microwave assets. Together, they support both soft-kill and hard-kill options, allowing the system to tailor its response to each specific threat scenario.

Targeting major C-UAS defense market share

VisionWave is aiming for the global defense C-UAS market. The company believes the Argus architecture may position it uniquely in the rapidly expanding counter-drone domain. By combining space-based early warning, small-object recognition derived from facial-recognition heritage, all-weather HF connectivity, and strong encryption, VisionWave hopes to offer a system that can scale from national borders and strategic infrastructure to ports, bases, and high-value events.

“Most C-UAS solutions today are local with one radar, one camera, one gun protecting a single base or airport,” said Shmulik Yannay, BladeRanger CEO. “Argus is designed from day one as a wide-area, multi-domain system. Our objective is to capture a major share of the global defense C-UAS market by offering a solution that is space-enabled, resilient, and ready for near-peer electronic warfare.”

Argus will be built on existing VisionWave technologies that have already been developed and validated in other programs. These include advanced encryption for HF communications and GPS augmentation, patented pattern-recognition technology, and an AI-driven HF network for non-line-of-sight connectivity. Leveraging these assets is expected to shorten the Argus R&D timeline as the company advances from architecture and simulation into prototyping and field demonstrations; however, no assurance can be given that such timeline will be met or that the system will perform as anticipated..

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV)

VisionWave develops advanced airborne, RF-sensing, and AI-powered technologies serving the defense, homeland-security, and critical-infrastructure sectors. VisionWave’s mission is to enhance national-level safety, intelligence, and operational resilience through next-generation sensing and autonomous platforms.

About BladeRanger

BladeRanger develops industrial-grade drone-based solutions for grid maintenance, fire prevention, and optimization. The company’s proprietary payloads, AI analytics, and autonomous workflows are engineered to deliver safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations across large-scale energy and infrastructure environments. VisionWave has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire its subsidiary - the transaction has not closed yet and remains subject to numerous conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the contemplated timetable or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., a subsidiary of BladeRanger, potential integration of technologies, the development, performance, capabilities, and commercialization of Argus, and any future business or commercial opportunities. In particular, there is no assurance the proposed acquisition will be completed on the contemplated timetable or at all and no assurance that Argus will be successfully developed, achieve the anticipated performance characteristics, or result in any commercial opportunities. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “potential,” “anticipated,” “intends,” “plans,” “designed,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

