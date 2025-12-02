MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Emerging as Leader in Natural Hydrogen Frontier

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement

Global electricity demand is entering a historic inflection point. The International Energy Agency (IEA) now forecasts that worldwide data center electricity consumption will nearly double by 2030, with AI-driven centers multiplying their energy use more than four-fold over the same period, a pace that strains already overloaded grids across the United States, China, Europe, Southeast Asia and elsewhere. The constraint is no longer bandwidth or chip capability — it is electricity itself.

Amid this tightening energy landscape, a compelling new frontier is emerging: natural hydrogen, a geologic form of hydrogen being generated continuously within the Earth’s subsurface. Unlike manufactured hydrogen, geologic hydrogen can be produced without electrolysis and emits only water when used for energy production. It may represent the first scalable, low-carbon baseload power source for AI-era demand. That is why MAX Power Mining Corp. has become the first publicly traded company in North America to advance a massive land package (1.3 million acres) permitted specifically for natural hydrogen exploration and development, including a commercial-scale natural hydrogen well, positioning itself at the forefront of a new energy class.

About MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF)

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The company is a first mover in the rapidly growing natural hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.MAXPowerMining.com.

