MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Leading Out in Natural Hydrogen Exploration, Development

Global electricity demand is reaching a pivotal turning point. The International Energy Agency (“IEA”) now projects that global data-center electricity use will almost double by 2030, with AI-focused facilities increasing their consumption more than four times over the same span — a trajectory pushing power grids in the United States, China, Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions to their limits. The bottleneck is no longer data throughput or semiconductor performance; the critical constraint has become electricity itself.

Within this tightening energy environment, a promising frontier is gaining attention: natural hydrogen, a geologically sourced form of hydrogen produced continuously within the Earth’s subsurface. Unlike manufactured hydrogen, natural hydrogen requires no electrolysis and generates only water vapor when used as an energy source. It may prove to be the first scalable, low-carbon baseload solution capable of supporting AI-era power demand. This is why MAX Power Mining Corp. has emerged as the first publicly traded company in North America to advance an expansive 1.3-million-acre land position permitted explicitly for natural hydrogen exploration and development, including a commercial-scale natural hydrogen well, placing the company at the vanguard of this emerging energy category.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The company is a first mover in the rapidly growing natural hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

