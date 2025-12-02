KraneShares Humanoid ETF (KOID) Joins LPL Financial’s No-Transaction-Fee Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technologies and innovative global asset classes, today announced that the KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (Nasdaq: KOID) has been added to LPL Financial’s No-Transaction-Fee (NTF) platform, expanding accessibility for LPL’s more than 22,000 financial advisors and their clients.

LPL Financial is the largest independent broker-dealer1 and a leading provider of investment and business solutions to financial advisors across the United States. Its NTF platform allows advisors to offer a curated range of ETFs and mutual funds without incurring transaction charges, which may reduce overall costs for investors.

KOID: Investing in the Next Generation of Intelligent Machines

The KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (KOID) provides exposure to what Wall Street analysts see as one of the most transformative technology frontiers of the coming decades: humanoid and embodied artificial intelligence. KOID seeks to provide exposure across the humanoid robotics ecosystem – spanning mechanical design, sensory perception, AI learning, and autonomous mobility.

Broad Ecosystem Exposure: KOID invests across the “brain” (AI & semiconductors), the “body” (mechanical systems, sensors, critical materials), and the “integrators” (companies manufacturing humanoid robots)

Global Opportunity: The fund includes firms developing humanoid robots, autonomous systems, and embodied AI platforms in the U.S., Asia, and Europe—sectors projected by Morgan Stanley to exceed $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2050.

Early Contributors: The index methodology identifies companies positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of human-interactive robotics across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and service industries.





“Embodied intelligence is the next evolution of artificial intelligence – machines that not only think but act,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. “Through KOID, investors can gain differentiated exposure to the hardware and software driving this revolution, from humanoid robot manufacturers to the AI systems enabling them to learn and move in human environments.”

KraneShares’ Broader Presence on the LPL Platform

KraneShares joined the LPL NTF platform in January 2025 and now offers 13 ETFs spanning emerging technologies, carbon markets, China themes, and income solutions. These include:

China: KWEB (China Internet), KURE (China Healthcare), KGRN (China Clean Technology), KSTR (STAR Market), KBA (China A-Shares)

Options Income: KLIP

Carbon Credits: KRBN

U.S. Equity & Fixed Income: KVLE, BNDD

Global Technology & Emerging Markets: AGIX (AI & Technology), KOID (Humanoid & Embodied AI), KARS (Electric Vehicles), KEMQ, KEMX





For more information about these funds, visit https://www.kraneshares.com.

The expansion of KraneShares’ products on the NTF platform coincides with the firm’s strategic partnership with InspereX, further enhancing distribution into LPL’s advisor network.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on delivering global investors innovative, high-conviction strategies. The firm is known for its China-focused and climate-focused ETFs, as well as its solutions across emerging markets, carbon allowances, options income, and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and humanoid robotics. KraneShares helps investors access transformative growth opportunities through research-driven products and educational resources.

