Aether Holdings to Attend Benchmark’s 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference in New York City

New York, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) (“Aether” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced it will be attending Benchmark’s 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference at the New York Athletic Club in New York City on Thursday, December 4, 2025.
Aether’s management team will meet with institutional investors throughout the day to discuss the Company’s expanding product ecosystem - including its AI-powered market-sentiment platform SentimenTrader, Aether Grid advanced charting and analytics suites, and Alpha Edge Media, a digital media and content network designed to deliver real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis to investors.
“Benchmark’s Discovery Conference is an excellent opportunity to share Aether’s progress as we continue scaling our AI and automation fintech capabilities across analytics and media,” said Nicolas Lin, CEO of Aether Holdings. “We look forward to meeting with institutional investors and highlighting the progress we are seeing across our product ecosystem, user adoption trends, and multi-platform strategy.”
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Aether management, please click here to register for the conference, submit the request with Benchmark representatives or reach out to Aether at ir@helloaether.com.
Participation in the Benchmark Conference aligns with Aether’s ongoing initiatives to broaden investor engagement, strengthen capital-markets visibility, and reinforce its positioning as an emerging leader in AI-driven financial technology.
About Aether Holdings, Inc.
Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.
Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.
With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.
For more information, visit https://helloaether.com.
For further information, please contact:
Email: ir@helloaether.com
Phone: (347) 726-8898
