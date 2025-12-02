Aeroflow Health Celebrates Giving Tuesday Through Donations to Western North Carolina Organizations

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced its Giving Tuesday donation of several thousand dollars distributed across seven organizations based in Western North Carolina. The company selected nonprofits who are actively increasing the holistic well-being of the Western North Carolina region.

“Our annual participation in Giving Tuesday reflects our ultimate goal at Aeroflow Health, which is to positively transform the lives within the communities we serve. As a company who has worked with underserved patients for almost 25 years, we understand the importance of supporting organizations who prioritize access to care, housing and education.” said Ryan Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer of Aeroflow Health. “We’re eager to continue leveraging our business success to fuel positive social impact and improve the health outcomes in Asheville and the surrounding area.”

The following organizations have received a Giving Tuesday donation from Aeroflow Health:

Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) – the leading faith-based nonprofit organization addressing poverty, hunger, homelessness, and access to healthcare for underserved populations across North Carolina. Supported by over 300 churches and more than 5,000 trained volunteers annually, ABCCM serves over 30,000 individuals each year through seven core ministries.



the leading faith-based nonprofit organization addressing poverty, hunger, homelessness, and access to healthcare for underserved populations across North Carolina. Supported by over 300 churches and more than 5,000 trained volunteers annually, ABCCM serves over 30,000 individuals each year through seven core ministries. Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) - a nonprofit focused on improving training and retention of healthcare professionals across Western North Carolina. MAHEC serves North Carolina’s 16 westernmost counties, and is the largest of the nine state AHECs that address national and state concerns with the supply, retention, and quality of health professionals especially in rural areas of the state.



a nonprofit focused on improving training and retention of healthcare professionals across Western North Carolina. MAHEC serves North Carolina’s 16 westernmost counties, and is the largest of the nine state AHECs that address national and state concerns with the supply, retention, and quality of health professionals especially in rural areas of the state. Asheville Habitat for Humanity - the first Habitat affiliate in North Carolina which has supported more than 2,100 adults and children in Buncombe County, helping them achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future. Between 2018 and 2028, the organization will empower 1,000 more families to improve their housing and build strong, stable futures.



the first Habitat affiliate in North Carolina which has supported more than 2,100 adults and children in Buncombe County, helping them achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future. Between 2018 and 2028, the organization will empower 1,000 more families to improve their housing and build strong, stable futures. Haywood St. Community Development - a sister nonprofit to Haywood Street Congregation, this development is providing affordable housing in Asheville’s city centre. The organization is creating an atmosphere that speaks of individual worth, creating homes, not just housing. Potential tenants include service industry workers, 3rd shift laborers, formerly unhoused residents, and families struggling to make ends meet.



a sister nonprofit to Haywood Street Congregation, this development is providing affordable housing in Asheville’s city centre. The organization is creating an atmosphere that speaks of individual worth, creating homes, not just housing. Potential tenants include service industry workers, 3rd shift laborers, formerly unhoused residents, and families struggling to make ends meet. Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County - a nonprofit dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for nearly 1,000 youth in the Henderson and Buncombe County areas. The organization empowers kids to go beyond their classroom and achieve success in all areas of life by offering a fun and secure space, a meaningful Club experience, and compassionate mentors.



a nonprofit dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for nearly 1,000 youth in the Henderson and Buncombe County areas. The organization empowers kids to go beyond their classroom and achieve success in all areas of life by offering a fun and secure space, a meaningful Club experience, and compassionate mentors. United Way of ABC - a 100-year-old education organization that has been a cornerstone of community-driven change, bringing together individuals, businesses, and organizations to build a more resilient and thriving community. United Way mobilizes and supports a robust network of people, partners, and resources to co-create opportunities for every person in the North Carolina community to succeed.



a 100-year-old education organization that has been a cornerstone of community-driven change, bringing together individuals, businesses, and organizations to build a more resilient and thriving community. United Way mobilizes and supports a robust network of people, partners, and resources to co-create opportunities for every person in the North Carolina community to succeed. Meals on Wheels of Asheville - a meal delivery program providing hot, delicious meals to homebound seniors in Buncombe County. The organization currently serves over 600 individuals across 47 routes, providing meals and daily wellness checks that support independent living.



Aeroflow Health’s Giving Tuesday donations stem from the company’s new philanthropic giving program launched earlier this year, which aims to give back several million dollars to the Western North Carolina community over the next five years. To discover how Aeroflow’s philanthropic mission is creating healthier communities in Western North Carolina and ways to participate, visit www.aeroflowhealth.com/aeroflowcares .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, and consists of an extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Diabetes , Aeroflow Sleep and Aeroflow Urology . Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

Media Contact:

FischTank PR

aeroflow@fischtankpr.com