Multiplex PCR Kit Market Size to Lead at 10.64% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multiplex PCR kit market size is calculated at USD 1.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3.43 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.64% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6348

Key Takeaways

Multiplex PCR kit market to crossed USD 1.25 billion by 2024.

Market projected at USD 3.43 billion by 2034.

CAGR of 10.64% expected in between 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By technology type, the real-time (qPCR) multiplex PCR segment led the market in 2024.

By technology type, the digital multiplex PCR segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By product type, the multiplex PCR reagent kits segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product type, the target-specific diagnostic panels segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the predicted timeframe.

By application, the infectious disease diagnostics segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application, the oncology and genetic mutation testing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.



What are the Ongoing Developments in the Multiplex PCR Kit?

The emergence of a diagnostic tool that enables the simultaneous detection of multiple DNA or RNA targets in a single reaction, employing a combination of various primers, is referred to as a multiplex PCR kit market. This market is further propelled by the rising infectious and chronic diseases, breakthroughs in diagnostic technologies, and the broader emphasis on tailored medicine. Recent milestones include an affordable multiplex quantitative RT-PCR (qRT-PCR) assay for identifying all four dengue virus (DENV) serotypes and chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in clinical samples, enabling accelerated disease surveillance and management in resource-limited areas.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drivers in the Multiplex PCR Kit Market?

Impactful progression of the respective industry is mainly fueled by a rise in wider requirements for rapid and precise diagnostic results, specifically for pandemic surveillance and prior disease detection. Moreover, the persistent development in research especially in genomics and proteomics, is fostering the need for tools with expanded analysis of complex biological systems is another significant driver. Besides this, growing government funding for biomedical research, like that from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is assisting the enhancement of multiplex assays.

What are the Trends in the Multiplex PCR Kit Market?

In November 2025, Primerdesign, a company focused on the design, manufacture, validation and supply of real-time PCR kits and reagents, signed a distribution agreement with Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS) to boost the supply of Primerdesign’s real-time PCR assays, reagents and workflows to academic research institutions in the UK.

In October 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global company in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, and Gencurix, Inc., signed a strategic agreement for developing Bio-Rad as the exclusive distributor of Gencurix’s CE-IVD Droplex digital PCR oncology testing kits across Europe.

In September 2025, Japan's Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and Italy-based ELITechGroup S.p.A. collaborated on molecular testing for infectious diseases, including fully automated PCR testing systems and reagents for the European market.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Market?

The need for greater initial spending for equipment and reagents, as well as the arising technical complexity in primer design and improvements, is creating a barrier to market expansion. Alongside, the involvement of stricter regulatory guidelines during the development and commercialisation of these advanced PCR kits is also impacting as an obstacle in the industry.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Multiplex PCR Kit Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the largest revenue share of the market. A prominent driver, along with the growing diverse disease cases, is the leveraging of government efforts in the US and Canada, such as the increased funding for R&D, which establishes a suitable landscape for the greater adoption of new diagnostic solutions like multiplex PCR. According to the CDC, there were nearly 10.2 million infectious and parasitic disease visits recorded to physician offices and 4.7 million to emergency departments in the US in 2024. In 2024, North American researchers designed a multiplex digital PCR (dPCR) based kit, known as Droplex NSCLC Panel Test Kit, for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

How did the Asia Pacific hold a Notable Share of the Market in 2024?

In the coming years, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the multiplex PCR kit market. In the substantial countries, like China & India, are facing a huge rise in a variety of disease instances, such as the China's National Notifiable Disease Reporting System reported over 1.2 million cases of different infectious diseases in May 2024 alone, such as influenza (440,431), hand, foot, and mouth disease (226,183), and viral hepatitis (165,333). One of the significant advancements is the use of the U+ Probe qPCR Super PreMix, which was developed by Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd., in 2025 studies.

Segmental Insights

By technology type analysis

Which Technology Type Led the Multiplex PCR Kit Market in 2024?

The real-time (qPCR) multiplex PCR segment held a dominant share of the market in 2024. As they possess expanded throughput and effectiveness, which result in expenditure and time savings, with amplification of multiple targets at once, this is driving the initial growth. Also, recently, scientists created a two-tube multiplex real-time PCR assay for simultaneous differentiation among diverse clades and lineages of the mpox virus, which is vital for efficient surveillance and public health response.

Moreover, the digital multiplex PCR segment is predicted to witness rapid expansion. It has sensitivity in detecting rare mutations, mainly in cancer diagnostics and prenatal testing, with the detection of rare DNA in environmental samples is promoting future advances. Recent progressions encompass the Stilla Technologies' Naica System utilises a 6-color fluorescent scanner, which allows another dimension for highly multiplexed dPCR assays and SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) detection. In July 2025, Roche unveiled a Digital LightCycler as a prominent commercial platform.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By product type analysis

Why did the Multiplex PCR Reagent Kits Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing the biggest share, the multiplex PCR reagent kits segment led the multiplex PCR kit market in 2024. The segment is driven by the rising disease cases and demand for high-throughput and efficient diagnostic solutions. Inclusion of innovations in reagent formulations (like lyophilized master mixes for feasible logistics), primer design quality, and automation-friendly platforms is also supporting the comprehensive developments.

Whereas the target-specific diagnostic panels segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. Ongoing emergence of faster detection of pathogens allows for the appropriate use of antibiotics, is supports the elimination of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The latest effort comprises in April 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Breakthrough Device Designation to Roche's VENTANA TROP2 RxDx Device, an AI-assisted computational pathology assay focused on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). Additionally, the European Commission granted Roche's cobas Liat Respiratory Panel, a molecular diagnostic test for the simultaneous determination and differentiation of 16 respiratory viruses and influenza A and B.

By application analysis

Which Application Led the Multiplex PCR Kit Market in 2024?

The infectious disease diagnostics segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. According to official surveys, there were 14.1 million dengue cases, 10.7 million tuberculosis cases, and a resurgence of measles with approximately 11 million infections in the last year. Nowadays, the globe is leveraging cost-effective multiplex kits for co-infections, particularly Dengue and Chikungunya in resource-restricted settings, portable point-of-care devices for quicker diagnosis, and escalated panels for detecting bacterial and viral pathogens in a single reaction.

However, the oncology and genetic mutation testing segment is predicted to expand fastest. As per NIH, there will be nearly 20.3 million new cancer cases by 2030, which will boost the demand for more sophisticated diagnostic tools, assays, like PCR. Emerging advances are real-time and digital PCR, with improved sensitivity and speed, and the increasing use of non-invasive liquid biopsies is also influencing the overall expansion. Novel surging is in 2025, at the AACR Annual Meeting, QIAGEN advanced cancer genomic profiling by integrating their QIAseq xHYB CGP Panels with Element Biosciences' AVITI platform.

What are the Key Developments in the Multiplex PCR Kit Market?

In November 2025, Servier India introduced inexpensive biomarker testing for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), an aggressive blood cancer and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), a rare bile duct cancer.

In November 2025, Primerdesign (part of the Novacyt Group) launched its exsig Mag RapidBead Pro Extraction kit for the extraction of high-quality DNA and RNA from diverse sample types.

In May 2025, Countable Labs (formerly Enumerix) launched Countable PCR, redefining what’s possible with PCR for rare cases detection.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global multiplex assay market size was estimated at USD 1.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.79% from 2024 to 2034.

The global multiplex PCR assay market size is calculated at USD 1.45 in 2024, grew to USD 1.57 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 3.25 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2025 and 2034.

The global multiplex detection immunoassay market size was estimated at US$ 2.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 7.81 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.75% from 2024 to 2034.

The global DNA test kits market size is calculated at USD 1.61 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.88 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 7.78 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 17.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The global NGS kits market size is calculated at USD 1.91 billion in 2024, grows to USD 2.26 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 10.02 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.03% between 2025 and 2034.

The global biotechnology reagents & kits market size is calculated at USD 733.17 billion in 2024, grew to USD 813.38 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 2,070.55 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.94% between 2024 and 2034.

The global in situ hybridization market size touched US$ 1.55 billion in 2024, with expectations of climbing to US$ 1.66 billion in 2025 and hitting US$ 3.14 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 7.33% over the forecast period.

The global rapid medical diagnostic kits market size is calculated at US$ 28.12 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 30.67 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 67 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 9.07% between 2026 and 2035.

The global cancer biopsy market size is calculated at US$ 30.81 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 36.61 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 163.29 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.84% between 2025 and 2034.

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is calculated at US$ 4.05 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 4.48 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 11.03 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.45% between 2025 and 2034.

Multiplex PCR Kit Market Key Players List

ThermoFischer Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Roche Molecular Systems Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Seegene Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Colter/Cepheid)

PerkinElmer Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Bioline (Meridian Life Science)

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

Abcam plc

Eurofins Genomics

GeneFirst Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology Type

Endpoint Multiplex PCR

Real-Time (qPCR) Multiplex PCR

Digital Multiplex PCR

Reverse-Transcription Multiplex PCR (RT-Multiplex PCR)

Hot-Start / Touchdown Multiplex PCR

Others (nested, asymmetric, multiplex ligation-based)

By Product Type

Multiplex PCR Master Mixes

Multiplex PCR Reagent Kits (Primers, Enzymes, Buffers)

Target-Specific Diagnostic Kits (Pathogen Panels, Cancer Panels)

Multiplex PCR Consumables (Tubes, Plates, Seals)

Others (Controls, Calibration Standards)



By Application

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Respiratory Pathogen Panels Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Panels Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panels Blood-borne / Sepsis Pathogens Others

Oncology & Genetic Mutation Detection Prenatal / Reproductive Health Testing Food & Water Safety Testing Forensic & Human Identification Veterinary Diagnostics Research & Academic Applications Others





By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6348

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest