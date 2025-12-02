ZeroFox Announces New CTO and CRO to Accelerate Product Innovation and Global Growth

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, today announced two executive appointments that strengthen the company’s product innovation and global growth strategy. The company has welcomed Shon Myatt as Chief Technology Officer and Kyle Novellano as Chief Revenue Officer, each bringing deep experience scaling cybersecurity organizations, driving innovation, and delivering customer impact.

“These appointments ensure we have the leadership to drive our next phase of innovation and growth,” said David Muse, CEO of ZeroFox. “Kyle’s enterprise and cybersecurity sales expertise and Shon’s track record in scaling high-performing engineering organizations will be instrumental in aligning our product vision and go-to-market execution. Just as importantly, both are a strong fit for the collaborative, high-performance culture we’re building.”

Myatt joins ZeroFox from Babel Street, where he served as President and CTO after co-founding the company in 2009. During his tenure, he helped grow the organization from four employees to more than 350 and surpass $100 million in annual revenue. At ZeroFox, he leads technology strategy and product innovation, focusing on aligning development with customer outcomes. His proven ability to scale high-performing teams and deliver impactful technological innovation is central to advancing ZeroFox’s growth and product evolution.

“Joining ZeroFox at this moment of momentum is an incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to help accelerate the innovation already underway,” said Myatt. “I look forward to working with this exceptional team to advance the platform and ensure our technology helps customers continue to stay ahead of an increasingly dynamic threat landscape.”

Novellano leads ZeroFox’s global sales organization, bringing more than two decades of experience building high-performing teams across the cybersecurity and enterprise software landscape. He joins ZeroFox from Snyk, where he helped scale the business and shape its go-to-market strategy. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at iBoss, ForeScout, and RSA, guiding sales organizations through growth and transformation. Novellano has built a reputation for cultivating sales teams that deliver consistent growth and will focus on furthering the company’s high-performance culture and fostering long-term client partnerships.

“ZeroFox has built an incredible foundation of trust and influence in the cybersecurity industry,” said Novellano. “This success is largely attributed to the team the company has built, creating a client-first culture that is deeply committed to accelerating value and delivering meaningful results.”

Additions to ZeroFox’s executive leadership team underscore the company’s emphasis on innovation. Since its 2024 take-private transaction, ZeroFox has significantly increased investment in product development, advancing scam/fraud detection, dark web intelligence, and executive protection through expanded AI use. Key innovations include custom AI models that rapidly identify and disrupt domain-spoofing phishing attacks, plus small language models that add semantic understanding to social media monitoring for superior threat detection, keeping ZeroFox and its customers ahead of evolving cyber threats.

To learn more about ZeroFox, visit: https://www.zerofox.com/

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the trusted solution for defending organizations against daily cyber threats that erode revenue, damage reputation, and frustrate security and risk teams. With over a decade of SaaS expertise, ZeroFox unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection, and Physical Security Intelligence in one platform. Our continuous cycle—Discover, Validate, Disrupt—empowers organizations to identify exposures, prioritize risks, and stop attacks before they cause harm. Thousands of customers worldwide, including leaders in finance, media, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, rely on ZeroFox to deliver timely, actionable intelligence that reduces risk, accelerates response, and reclaims what’s right. To learn more about ZeroFox, visit www.zerofox.com .