ZeroFox Releases 2026 Threat Forecast Report Detailing Intelligence Expectations for the Cyber Threat Landscape

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, today released its 2026 Threat Forecast Report . This annual assessment of the cyber threat landscape outlines key predictions from the ZeroFox Intelligence team and includes recommended actions organizations can take to address these threats.

“In 2026, attacks are expected to become more coordinated, and controlled, which will make it increasingly difficult for standard security tools to detect them. Organizations will also be facing a volatile threat landscape shaped by rapid technological change and geopolitical shifts,” said Robeson Jennings, SVP, Global Services and Intelligence, ZeroFox. “From the professionalization of ransomware-as-a-service collectives to increased disruption of entire supply chains, organizations that understand broader trends, not just individual threats, will be better prepared to strengthen their security posture.”

The 2026 Threat Forecast Report includes an in-depth assessment of six key external threat trends. Highlights of those ZeroFox Intelligence predictions and analysis include:

Generative Artificial Intelligence – In 2026, the use and impact of GenAI is very likely to shape the cyber threat landscape to an even greater extent than observed in 2025. Threat actors will likely seek to further exploit GenAI tools to increase the capability and scalability of their campaigns, trialing widespread operational integration of GenAI into their services and techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs) in 2025.

– In 2026, the use and impact of GenAI is very likely to shape the cyber threat landscape to an even greater extent than observed in 2025. Threat actors will likely seek to further exploit GenAI tools to increase the capability and scalability of their campaigns, trialing widespread operational integration of GenAI into their services and techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs) in 2025. Geopolitical and Cyber Convergence – Geopolitical developments will very likely influence the cyber threat landscape during 2026, continuing the trend of increasing convergence between the cyber and geopolitical spheres observed in recent years. ZeroFox anticipates threat actors will continue to operate with targeted, intentional political partisanship, with cybercriminal collectives aligning themselves on either side of geopolitical disputes.

– Geopolitical developments will very likely influence the cyber threat landscape during 2026, continuing the trend of increasing convergence between the cyber and geopolitical spheres observed in recent years. ZeroFox anticipates threat actors will continue to operate with targeted, intentional political partisanship, with cybercriminal collectives aligning themselves on either side of geopolitical disputes. Deep and Dark Web (DDW) Landscape – The DDW landscape will almost certainly continue to serve as a hub for actors to share information on evolving TTPs, advertise new malicious tools and services, and recruit new affiliates. Similar to previous years, DDW marketplaces and forums will likely continue to adapt to ongoing law enforcement pressure and adopt new operational security measures to avoid detection.

– The DDW landscape will almost certainly continue to serve as a hub for actors to share information on evolving TTPs, advertise new malicious tools and services, and recruit new affiliates. Similar to previous years, DDW marketplaces and forums will likely continue to adapt to ongoing law enforcement pressure and adopt new operational security measures to avoid detection. Ransomware and Digital Extortion (R&DE) – R&DE incidents represent an ongoing threat to organizations of all sizes, industries, and geographies. 2025 was a record year for R&DE collectives, with more victims identified than in any prior year. The first quarter of 2026 will likely exhibit the highest activity tempo, as observed in Q1 2025.

– R&DE incidents represent an ongoing threat to organizations of all sizes, industries, and geographies. 2025 was a record year for R&DE collectives, with more victims identified than in any prior year. The first quarter of 2026 will likely exhibit the highest activity tempo, as observed in Q1 2025. Social Engineering – Social engineering will remain one of the most exploited threat vectors leveraged by malicious actors in 2026 to gain initial network access, conduct fraudulent activity, or steal data. Malicious actors are very likely to continually evolve traditional TTPs, such as phishing, to exploit a network’s human element and circumvent hardened network defenses.

– Social engineering will remain one of the most exploited threat vectors leveraged by malicious actors in 2026 to gain initial network access, conduct fraudulent activity, or steal data. Malicious actors are very likely to continually evolve traditional TTPs, such as phishing, to exploit a network’s human element and circumvent hardened network defenses. Initial Access Brokers (IABs) – IABs are very likely to remain key enablers of the global cybercrime space in 2026 by providing unauthorized network access at scale. The IAB marketplace—which maintained steady growth in 2025—will likely become more sophisticated, specialized, and automated throughout 2026.





ZeroFox Intelligence is derived from a variety of sources, including – but not limited to – curated open-source accesses, vetted social media, proprietary data sources, and direct access to threat actors and groups through covert communication channels. Learn more about ZeroFox Intelligence, composed of dark web operatives, dedicated analysts, intelligence search and services, on demand investigations, physical security intelligence and threat intelligence feeds, here .

ZeroFox is proud to share its industry-leading intelligence with customers and the wider security community to aid in mitigating risk and reducing uncertainty. The complete ZeroFox 2026 Threat Forecast is available for download here.

