Permanence and Carahsoft Partner to Automate Code Maintenance and Improve Security Within the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permanence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Permanence’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s Permanence AI Coder™ available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft and its resellers is a significant step forward for Permanence as we continue to expand our reach in the Public Sector,” said Joseph Hackman, Founder/CEO of Permanence. “Our solution is built for the complexity of Government systems, integrating directly with agency repositories and security tools to help IT teams maintain secure, reliable systems without manual effort. We’re confident that this partnership will enable more Government agencies to focus on building their products and features while we take care of their security and maintenance.”

The Permanence AI Coder is a unique AI solution that automates security fixes and software maintenance using a code agent that writes, tests and submits pull requests. The code agent automates these repetitive software-engineering tasks across both legacy and modern codebases, accelerating resolution times and delivering safe, tested code improvements with precision and speed. The AI Coder adapts to how IT Teams already work, implementing fixes that match the code style of an ongoing project. The solution additionally meets modern security and compliance standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001 and ISO 42001.

“The Permanence AI Coder™ gives Government engineering and security teams the freedom to focus on building products and features by automating security posture, fixing maintenance issues and increasing operational efficiency,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft’s reseller partners to increase demand for this solution and ensure that it’s easily accessible to any agency who needs it.”

Permanence’s Permanence AI Coder is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or PermanenceAI@carahsoft.com.

About Permanence

As the leaders in providing trusted AI code maintenence solutions for American enterprises, Permanence AI Inc. provides AI Agents that maximize human time savings and accuraccy while minimizing the amount of oversight required. Their flagship product is the Permanence AI Coder, an agent specialized to remediating security defects and handling code maintenence tasks that generates trusted, standards-compliant fixes in the background and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

