Genetec launches Cloudrunner Mobile app for real-time vehicle investigations in the field

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced the launch of Genetec Cloudrunner™ Mobile, a companion app for its vehicle-centric investigation system, Genetec Cloudrunner. Designed for law enforcement and security professionals, the app extends Cloudrunner’s investigative capabilities to the field, giving users faster access to critical vehicle data and alerts wherever they are.

Cloudrunner uses automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and advanced analytics to capture and organize vehicle data. The system gathers information to generate actionable insights, facilitating enhanced data analysis and the identification of critical information. This evidence is stored and managed securely in the cloud, enabling authorized users to search, filter, and correlate relevant data to support investigations. Built on privacy-by-design principles, Cloudrunner ensures that all vehicle information is encrypted, access-controlled, and retained according to organizational policies, so users maintain full ownership and control of their data.

With Cloudrunner Mobile, users can securely log in using biometric authentication to run vehicle searches, view alerts, and manage hotlists directly from their mobile device. They can filter searches by vehicle characteristics such as make, model, color, or plate number, and refine results based on a geographic radius relative to their current location. This geo-localized capability allows users to focus only on nearby cameras or areas of interest, making it easier to refine searches across their network.

Investigators get immediate, personalized hotlist alerts through real-time push notifications, helping them respond quickly to important information while they’re on patrol or investigating an incident. When they’re off duty, users can pause these notifications, and any recent activity will be saved for later in the app’s alerts tab.

“Cloudrunner Mobile delivers the speed and intelligence of Cloudrunner directly to personnel in the field,” said Larry Legere, Commercial Director, Genetec Cloudrunner. “It provides users with secure, real-time access to reliable vehicle intelligence enabling prompt action as information becomes available. By extending Cloudrunner’s reach beyond the control room, investigators efficiently advance cases and enhance community safety, all while retaining complete control over their data.”

Captain Craig Kreiling of the Hopkins, Minnesota Police Department, one of the early adopters of Cloudrunner Mobile, added: “The push notifications give us everything we need at a glance - plate number, state, and hotlist category so that we can act faster and stay focused on what matters most.”

Available immediately to existing Genetec Cloudrunner customers in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Cloudrunner Mobile can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit: https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/cloudrunner-mobile-app

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

