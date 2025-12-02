Organic Foods Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 11.6% and Value Reaching USD 402.67 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Foods Market is estimated to be valued at USD 186.77 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 402.67 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2025 to 2032. A key market trend is the growing demand for clean-label and non-GMO organic foods, driven by advancements in organic farming technologies and streamlined certification processes. Moreover, increased investments by major industry players in product innovation and digital retail channels have enhanced accessibility and convenience, further propelling market growth.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8239

Global Organic Foods Market Key Takeaways

Global demand for organic foods is slated to increase at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2032.

Fruits and vegetables segment is set to dominate the industry, accounting for 29.4% of the global organic foods market share in 2025.

By product type, processed segment is projected to account for 53.4% of the revenue share in 2025.

Based on distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is forecast to hold a market share of 36.5% in 2025.

Europe, with an estimated share of 45.2% in 2025, is expected to dominate the global organic foods industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing organic foods market, capturing a 13.5% market share in 2025.

Growing Health Awareness Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest organic foods market report outlines major factors driving the industry’s growth. One such prominent growth factor is the increasing awareness of health and nutrition.

Consumers in the contemporary world are increasingly avoiding chemically treated or processed foods to reduce risks of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart conditions. This is boosting growth of the organic foods market.

Modern consumers increasingly seek natural, pesticide-free, and GMO-free products amid escalating health consciousness. This trend is expected to fuel demand for organic foods during the forthcoming period.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8239

High Cost of Organic Products Limiting Market Growth

The prospective organic foods market outlook appears promising, considering the increasing consumer health awareness. However, high cost of organic foods poses a significant challenge to wider market growth.

Organic foods are generally more expensive than conventional foods due to higher production costs as well as certification fees and lower yields. This price difference limits adoption among price-sensitive consumers, thereby reducing overall organic foods market demand.

Rising Environmental Concerns Unlocking Growth Avenues

Increasing environmental awareness is driving demand for organic food products. Organic farming supports sustainability by minimizing the use of synthetic chemicals as well as preserving soil and water quality.

Consumers are increasingly opting for organic products due to their perceived environmental benefits. This growing preference is expected to open revenue streams for organic food manufacturers during the forecast period.

Emerging Organic Foods Market Trends

Growing trend of premiumization is slated to boost sales of organic foods during the forthcoming period. Consumers increasingly perceive organic products as healthier, more natural, and of higher quality compared to conventional alternatives. As a result, they are willing to pay premium prices for these products.

Rising government support is creating a conducive environment for the growth of organic foods market. Many governments are promoting organic agriculture via subsidies, certification schemes, labeling rules, and targets for organic farming. For example, EU’s “Farm to Fork” strategy aims for 25% of agricultural land to be under organic by 2030.

Increasing availability of organic foods through retail stores and e-commerce platforms is expected to support market expansion. These distribution channels are making organic products more accessible to consumers.

Rising transparency and clean labeling trend is fostering market growth. Consumers increasingly seek openness regarding product sourcing, processing, and labeling. Clean labels emphasizing “organic,” “non-GMO,” “no preservatives,” and “locally sourced” claims are enhancing consumer trust as well as loyalty. In addition, companies are investing in digital traceability solutions and QR-based labeling to provide greater supply chain visibility.

Ongoing product innovation is set to boost organic foods market growth during the forthcoming period. The market is seeing a surge in innovative organic products beyond fresh produce, including organic snacks, beverages, infant formulas, dairy alternatives, and ready-to-eat meals. For instance, Organic Valley recently (January 2025) launched its first-ever organic oat-based product range called Organic Valley Oat Creamers.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8239

Analyst’s View

“The global organic foods market is set to record strong growth, owing to growing health awareness, rising environmental concerns, supportive government policies, escalating premiumization trend, and expansion of e-commerce,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Organic Foods Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Health Consciousness Description: Growing Awareness of Pesticide-Related Health Risks. Impact: Accelerates consumer shift from conventional to organic produce, expanding market share. Technological Innovation in Agriculture and Food Production Description: Advancement in precision agriculture and organic farming techniques. Impact: Improves organic crop yields as well as reduces production costs, making organic foods more competitive with conventional products. Regulatory Developments and Government Support Description: EU Farm to Fork Strategy Implementation. Impact: Mandates 25% organic farmland by 2030, creating massive expansion opportunities in European markets.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the organic foods market report:

Danone

Hain Celestial Group

Organic Valley

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Annie's Homegrown

Eden Foods

Nature's Path Foods

Whole Foods Market

Bronner's

Amy's Kitchen

Boulder Canyon

Stonyfield Farm

Blue Diamond Growers

Walden Farms

Kraft Heinz Company (Organic Division)



Key Developments

In September 2025, Whole Foods Market debuted in Asia with the launch of private-label products in Asia. This new launch will help the company to meet growing demand for trusted organic, high quality grocery staples.

In March 2025, Organic Valley introduced its new Organic American Cheese Blocks, available in two creamy varieties: Fiesta and Original. The launch caters to cheese lovers seeking the classic taste of American cheese made with simple, organic ingredients.

In June 2025, Love Child Organics introduced Oaty Bites, a healthy and delicious snack made for toddlers aged four and above. The launch reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting children’s nutrition at every stage of growth.

Market Segmentation

Category Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy

Meat, Fish and Poultry

Frozen and Processed Foods

Cereals and Grains

Beverages

Others



Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Processed

Unprocessed

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Store

Convenient Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news