Edible Garden to Feature Hydroponic Basil, Pulp, and Pickle Party® at the NY Produce Show at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on December 3

BELVIDERE, NJ, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that it will participate in the 2025 New York Produce Show and Conference, taking place December 3, 2025, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. At the event, the Company will showcase its Hydroponic Basil, along with its rapidly expanding Pulp fermented sauces and Pickle Party® fresh fermented product lines.

The New York Produce Show and Conference is one of the fresh produce industry’s most influential annual gatherings, bringing together more than 3,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors for a dynamic one-day trade show within a larger three-day program of education, networking, and industry engagement. Recognized as North America’s largest fresh-produce trade event held during the holiday season, the show attracts a broad cross-section of the supply chain, including retailers, wholesalers, growers, distributors, foodservice operators, and media. In addition to its bustling exhibit floor, the event features keynote presentations, micro-sessions, buyer and media immersion programs, and a series of co-located conferences such as the Global Trade Symposium and the Foundational Excellence program.

“We are excited to participate in the NY Produce Show, an influential gathering that brings together key decision-makers from across the produce industry,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “As consumer interest in sustainably grown, clean-label foods continues to grow, the show offers a valuable opportunity to highlight our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and the capabilities of our advanced CEA platform. Our approach allows us to grow high-quality produce with far greater resource efficiency, minimize food miles, and deliver fresher products to retailers and consumers throughout the region. Events like this allow us to deepen relationships with partners, engage directly with buyers, and share how our technology-driven farming methods support a more resilient and environmentally responsible food system. In particular, the strong performance of our Hydroponic Basil, Pulp, and Pickle Party® lines across the Metropolitan New York market demonstrates how our model succeeds in one of the country’s most demanding distribution environments. Building on significant regional momentum, Edible Garden has become a leader in the Metropolitan NY market, achieving exceptionally high delivery rates and service consistency, areas where many competitors have struggled. We look forward to meaningful discussions that further strengthen our position in the marketplace and help drive continued growth for the Company.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

