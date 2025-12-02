Juvare and PowerOutage.com Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Power Outage Intelligence Directly within WebEOC

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juvare, a global leader in emergency management and critical incident software, today announced a strategic partnership with PowerOutage.com, the nation’s most trusted source for real-time power outage data. Through this partnership, PowerOutage.com’s comprehensive data will now be ingested directly into WebEOC, Juvare’s flagship emergency management platform, via API and integrated map layers.

The integration enables emergency managers, utilities, and public safety agencies to access highly reliable, easily accessible outage information within a single pane of glass—eliminating the need to toggle between multiple systems and improving situational awareness during critical incidents.

“Having timely and accurate power outage data is vital for effective emergency response,” said Sam Klietz, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Juvare. “By incorporating PowerOutage.com’s trusted data into an emergency management agencies system of record, WebEOC, we’re empowering our users to make faster, more informed decisions when every second counts.”

PowerOutage.com aggregates data from utilities across the United States, providing up-to-the-minute insights on outages that can impact critical infrastructure, emergency operations, and community response. This partnership ensures that WebEOC users can visualize and analyze power disruption data alongside other key operational information, enhancing coordination and response capabilities.

“We’re proud to partner with Juvare to bring PowerOutage.com data into the WebEOC ecosystem,” said Matt Hope, CEO, PowerOutage.com. “This collaboration underscores our shared mission to deliver accurate, accessible information to the professionals who keep our communities safe.”

The integration is available immediately for Juvare clients using WebEOC, expanding the platform’s growing suite of data-driven tools that help emergency management and resilience professionals prepare, respond, and recover more effectively.

About Juvare

Juvare is a global leader in operational resilience and critical incident management, trusted by organizations across public, private, and healthcare sectors to navigate complexity, manage disruption, and maintain continuity — every day and in moments of crisis. With a client base that includes over 50 federal entities, 700+ emergency management agencies, 80+ corporations, 3,500+ hospitals, and thousands of local jurisdictions, Juvare enables coordination at scale — protecting people, assets, and reputations. www.juvare.com .

About PowerOutage.com

PowerOutage.com provides comprehensive, real-time power outage data collected from utilities across the United States. The platform delivers accessible, accurate, and transparent information to help communities, government agencies, and private organizations monitor and respond to outages efficiently.

Learn more at www.poweroutage.us .

