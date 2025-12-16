Juvare Acquires Zapoj Expanding Its Leadership in Critical Event Management and Visual Risk Intelligence

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juvare, a global leader in operational resilience and critical incident management, today announced the acquisition of Zapoj, an emerging innovator in AI-powered Critical Event Management (CEM) and Visual Risk Intelligence (VRI). The acquisition expands Juvare’s product portfolio with advanced threat detection, geospatial analytics, automated continuity workflows, and enterprise mass communication, further strengthening its ability to help organizations anticipate, manage, and recover from disruptive events.

Zapoj’s suite of solutions, including Z-Intelligence, Z-CEM, Z-Resilience, Z-Communicate, and Z-Safety brings powerful capabilities for global risk visibility, automated response orchestration, and enterprise-wide operational continuity. These capabilities complement and enhance Juvare’s industry-leading platforms such as WebEOC Nexus, Juvare’s HealthSuite, UCP for Federal & Defense, Crisis Track, and the Juvare Exchange collaboration network.

“The acquisition of Zapoj accelerates our mission to empower a safer, smarter, and more resilient world,” said Rajib Roy, President & CEO of Juvare. “By integrating Zapoj’s AI and Visual Risk Intelligence into the Juvare ecosystem, we’re giving organizations the ability to see risk sooner, act faster, and coordinate more confidently during complex disruptions.”

The combined platforms will enable enterprises, government agencies, healthcare providers, and critical infrastructure operators to:

Detect and contextualize threats using AI-driven risk intelligence

Visualize impact across people, assets, supply chains, and operations

Activate automated continuity plans and orchestrate response workflows

Communicate instantly through multi-channel, two-way messaging

Maintain operational continuity and accelerate recovery efforts



“Zapoj brings a modern, AI-centric architecture that strengthens our next-generation product vision,” said Jeff Telford, Chief of Emerging Businesses at Juvare. “This acquisition allows us to rapidly expand new capabilities, particularly in Visual Risk Intelligence and automated continuity, while creating a unified, intelligence-driven resilience platform for our clients across public, private, and global critical infrastructure sectors.”

“Joining Juvare allows us to scale our vision globally. Together we will deliver the next generation of continuous resilience powered by real-time intelligence, automated workflows, and seamless communication,” said Sunil Gutta, Founder & CEO of Zapoj.

With clients in over 54 U.S. states and territories, 3,500+ hospitals, 700+ emergency management agencies, and 80+ major enterprise organizations, Juvare continues to deepen its leadership in building connected, operationally resilient communities worldwide.

The Zapoj acquisition is effective immediately, with integration activities already underway. Zapoj’s products will continue to be supported as Juvare brings the combined capabilities into a unified, next-generation resilience platform.

About Juvare

Juvare is a global leader in operational resilience, incident management, and emergency preparedness. Trusted by public safety agencies, federal governments, Fortune 500 enterprises, healthcare systems, and critical infrastructure providers, Juvare enables coordinated response, real-time intelligence, and continuity through its platforms including WebEOC Nexus, Juvare Exchange, Unified Command Platform, HealthSuite, and Crisis Track.

Learn more at www.juvare.com.

About Zapoj

Zapoj delivers AI-powered Critical Event Management and Visual Risk Intelligence solutions that help organizations predict threats, protect people and assets, and maintain seamless operational continuity. Its platform integrates risk intelligence, automated workflows, employee safety, and multi-channel communication to strengthen resilience across complex global operations.

Learn more at www.zapoj.com.

Public Relations Contact

Gaurav Khanna

Global Head of Marketing

gaurav.khanna@juvare.com