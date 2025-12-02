Presidio Named Winner of 2025 AWS Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced it received the AWS Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year Award and was named a finalist in three additional categories. AWS Partner Awards recognize organizations around the globe that play key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year. Winning the Marketplace Channel Partner of the Year Award is recognition for Presidio’s success in driving significant AWS Marketplace transactions. Presidio’s dedicated Marketplace advisory team supports customers across the full lifecycle of cloud procurement – from workshops that educate first-time buyers to strategic multi-year planning that consolidates spend, streamlines renewals, expands private offer usage, and aligns entitlements with financial goals.

“Just months after we were one of the first companies to surpass $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales, this award is the perfect capper to a banner year,” said Kevin Corace, senior vice president, Software and Services Lifecycle at Presidio. “Marketplace is no longer just a transaction hub – it's where innovation begins. Presidio’s unique Marketplace strategy helps clients transform how they buy, deploy, and measure value in pursuit of their business goals.”

Presidio was also named a finalist for three additional awards:

Security Consulting Partner of the Year – Global : Recognizes partners who have proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management.

: Recognizes partners who have proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management. Healthcare Consulting Partner of the Year – Global : Recognizes partners who have delivered innovative wins for healthcare customers.

: Recognizes partners who have delivered innovative wins for healthcare customers. Public Sector Solution Provider Program Partner of the Year – North America: Recognizes leading solutions providers working in the Public Sector space that resell and deliver AWS services as part of their own offerings, creating greater customer value through their integrated solutions.



The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS. Presidio is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with nearly 450 AWS Certifications across DevOps, solution architecture, security, big data, and systems operations, as well as six AWS Competencies. Earlier this year, Presidio and AWS expanded their multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to help organizations migrate, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and fully leverage emerging technologies such as generative AI and machine learning.

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

To learn more about how Presidio and AWS collaborate to help organizations transform their workflows, visit here. To read more about Presidio exceeding $1 billion in AWS Marketplace sales, visit here.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.