Presidio Appoints David Henshall to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of David Henshall to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. A seasoned executive with decades of experience leading world-class client-centric technology organizations, Henshall brings deep operational, financial, and strategic expertise to the company.

Henshall will work closely with Presidio’s leadership team and fellow board members to help advance the company’s long-term strategic vision and further strengthen its commitment to client-centric innovation and growth. His appointment reflects Presidio’s ongoing focus on value creation for customers, employees, and shareholders.

“David is an exceptional leader whose experience building and scaling global technology organizations will be incredibly valuable as we continue to accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Presidio. “His track record of guiding companies through strategic transformation, operational excellence, and customer-first decision-making aligns perfectly with the next phase for Presidio.”

Henshall most recently served as President & CEO of Citrix Systems, a multinational leader in cloud computing and virtualization technology, where he held executive roles for nearly two decades. In addition to serving as President, CEO, and Director, his roles included Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Additional leadership experience includes his role as Chief Financial Officer of Rational Software Corporation, which was acquired by IBM Corporation. He currently serves on the boards of GitLab, Inc., Board of Blackline, Inc. and Feedzai, Inc., and previously held board positions with Everbridge, Inc. (where he also served as Chairman), HashiCorp, Inc., Aspen Technology, Inc., and LogMeIn, Inc.

“Presidio has built a strong reputation for delivering measurable outcomes through deep technical expertise and a client-first culture. I am honored to join Presidio’s Board at such an exciting moment for the company,” said Henshall. “I look forward to partnering with the board and leadership team to help drive the company’s strategic vision and continued growth.”

“David’s operational acumen, financial rigor, and history of supporting management teams as an independent director make him an outstanding addition to the Presidio Board,” added Bill Berutti, Chairman of the Board, Presidio. “His insights will be invaluable as we continue to scale, innovate, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners.”

With this appointment, Presidio continues its commitment to building a board with diverse experience across technology, operations, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Henshall’s background further strengthens the board’s ability to guide the company’s growth through the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.