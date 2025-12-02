Alectra Celebrated as a Top GTA Employer for Fifth Consecutive Year: Championing Employee Well-being, Community Impact and Sustainability

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. has been recognized as one of the Greater Toronto Area’s Top Employers for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its continued commitment to supporting employee well-being, fostering innovation, and investing in a sustainable future.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects who we are at our core,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “Our employees are the driving force behind everything we do, keeping our communities energized, shaping a cleaner energy future, and delivering exceptional service to our customers. Being named a Top Employer for the fifth year in a row is a testament to our dedication and the robust culture we’ve built together.”

The annual GTA Top Employers competition, organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., evaluates organizations on criteria such as workplace culture, health and financial benefits, training and development, and community involvement. Alectra’s continued inclusion highlights its long-term investment in creating a workplace where people can grow, thrive, and make a meaningful impact.

A People-First Culture

Alectra is committed to a people-first culture, offering comprehensive benefits such as enhanced mental health support, competitive parental leave top-ups, flexible work arrangements, and full tuition reimbursement for job-related education. These initiatives empower employees to build meaningful, long-term careers.

Commitment to Community

Alectra’s commitment to community impact is demonstrated through its AlectraCARES Community Support program, which contributes more than $1 million annually to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. In 2025, key initiatives included a $185,000 donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre through the Ride to Conquer Cancer, $27,000 to support the homeless during the Coldest Night of the Year, and $10,000 to Hamilton’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes to raise awareness and end gender-based violence.

Sustainability & Innovation

Alectra recently released its 2024 ESG Report and 2024 GRE&T Centre Report 2024-great-centre-report.pdf showcasing advancements in grid modernization, greenhouse-gas reductions, and investments supporting Ontario’s clean energy transformation. In addition, Alectra continues to grow its innovation hub, the Alectra GRE&T Centre, accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies that support reliability, affordability, and the province’s net-zero goals.

Additionally, Alectra is ranked as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights for its sustainability performance and maintains the PRISM Certified “Caring Company” designation by Imagine Canada for its contributions to the community.

To learn more information on Alectra's selection as one of the GTA's top employers, please visit https://www.canadastop100.com/toronto/.

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

