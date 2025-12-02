North Side Housing and Supportive Services Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Side Housing and Supportive Services received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

North Side Housing and Supportive Services (NSHSS), is redefining how communities support individuals experiencing homelessness. Focused on adults navigating housing instability, NSHSS is building a future where every person has access to safe shelter, supportive services, and a path to permanent housing.

Through trauma-informed programs that span emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing, and health services, NSHSS connects individuals to the resources they need to heal and rebuild. Their work is guided by a commitment to ending homelessness, not just by providing shelter, but by addressing the root causes and barriers that perpetuate it.

At the heart of NSHSS’s mission is a belief in dignity and transformation. Many of the individuals they serve face complex challenges, from mental health issues to systemic inequities. NSHSS steps in with compassionate, comprehensive solutions, whether through their Rogers Park shelter, daytime support center, or housing navigation services.

“Housing is a human right,” says Duncan Ward, Executive Director. “Our work is about more than shelter. It’s about restoring hope, rebuilding lives, and creating pathways to long-term stability. We walk alongside our clients every step of the way.”

NSHSS’s impact reaches far beyond housing. Clients gain access to health care, employment support, and community connections. Whether through case management, drop-in services, or integrated health programs, NSHSS helps people reclaim their independence and rediscover their potential.

By investing in housing and holistic support, NSHSS is shaping a future where every person is valued, supported, and given the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they start.

“North Side Housing and Supportive Services is restoring stability and self-worth for people facing homelessness, and we’re happy to help advance their mission to ensure everyone has the opportunity for a safe and supportive home,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

