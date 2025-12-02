Food Testing Market to Hit $44.59 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.1%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 25.85 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 44.59 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2032. Market trends show increasing adoption of rapid and automated food testing technologies—including biosensors and molecular methods—that enable quicker and more precise detection of contaminants. There is also a notable move toward incorporating blockchain solutions to enhance traceability and transparency across food safety systems.

Global Food Testing Market Key Takeaways

Demand remains high for microbiological testing, with the target segment estimated to account for 28.4% of the global food testing market share in 2025.

Based on technique, molecular methods segment dominates the industry, capturing a market share of 30.3% in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 38.5% in 2025, is set to retain its market dominance.

Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing food testing market, accounting for 20.5% of the global market share in 2025.

Increasing Incidence of Foodborne Illnesses Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest food testing market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the rising incidence of foodborne diseases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), unsafe food causes around 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses and 420,000 deaths each year globally. This growing public health concern is expected to boost demand for food testing during the forecast period.

Food safety testing plays a critical role in ensuring that food products are free from chemical, physical, and biological contaminants, including harmful bacteria and viruses. Thus, increasing focus on improving food safety standards is creating a favorable environment for the growth of food testing market.

High Costs of Food Testing Technologies Hampering Market Growth

The global food testing market outlook remains positive, owing to rising incidence of foodborne illnesses. However, high cost of advanced food testing technologies might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Advanced testing technologies like PCR, LC-MS/MS, and NGS are expensive. High setup and maintenance costs make it difficult for small and medium food manufacturers and laboratories to adopt them, thereby slowing down food testing market growth.

Implementation of Strict Food Safety Regulations Creating Growth Prospects

Governments around the world are implementing stricter rules, such as the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), EU Regulation (EC) No 178/2002, and standards by FSSAI in India. These regulations require thorough food testing and traceability. As a result, the demand for food testing is expected to grow in the coming years.

Emerging Food Testing Market Trends

Growing consumer demand for transparency is creating a fertile ground for the expansion of the food testing market. Modern consumers increasingly prioritize food safety, seeking transparency regarding the origins and safety of their food. This compels food producers to adopt robust testing practices to maintain brand reputation as well as improve consumer trust.

Rising demand for processed and packaged food products is set to boost growth of the food testing market. There is a rapid shift towards convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals. This, in turn, is increasing the need for testing additives, preservatives, and contaminants throughout the production chain.

Increasing food adulteration concerns are slated to uplift food testing market demand. Food fraud and adulteration cases in dairy, meat, and spices have risen globally, prompting consumers and regulators to demand more robust testing and transparency.

Advancements in food testing technologies are expected to fuel market expansion during the forthcoming period. Innovations like rapid testing kits, biosensors, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays, and chromatography techniques are improving accuracy as well as turnaround time. These technologies offer faster, more accurate detection of contaminants.

Analyst’s View

“The global food testing industry is growing rapidly, owing to increasing incidence of foodborne diseases, enforcement of stringent food safety regulations, rising consumption of processed and packaged foods, growing food adulteration concerns, and advancements in food testing methods,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Food Testing Market

Event Description and Impact Post-Pandemic Food Safety Regulations and Consumer Awareness Description: Enhanced regulatory frameworks across major economies. Impact: Drives increased demand for comprehensive food testing services as well as compliance verification. Technological Advancement in Food Testing Methods Description: AI and machine learning integration in testing equipment. Impact: Accelerates market growth through faster, more accurate testing solutions. Emerging Contaminants and Food Fraud Detection Description: Rising incidents of food fraud and adulteration globally. Impact: Increases demand for authenticity testing as well as sophisticated analytical methods.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the food testing market report:

SGS S.A.

Eurofins Scientific

Mérieux NutriSciences

Bureau Veritas

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Neogen Corporation

NSF International

ALS Limited

Merck Millipore

QIAGEN

Romer Labs

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Shimadzu

Covance



Key Developments

In July 2025, Geo-Chem India opened a new food testing laboratory in Unjha, Gujarat. This new lab aims to improve food safety as well as quality across the agricultural supply chain, from farms to consumers.

In March 2025, SGS introduced its FSMA 204 Food Traceability Solutions. This new service helps businesses follow the traceability rules set by the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Rule 204.

In June 2025, Mérieux NutriSciences and AsureQuality officially launched the Mérieux NutriSciences AQ (MNAQ) joint venture. MNAQ will deliver trusted food testing, assurance, and sustainability services to the industry across Southeast Asia and Australia.

In March 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched the XP-Design Assay Salmonella Serotyping Solution for fast and accurate food safety testing. It uses real-time PCR with fluorescent markers to quickly detect and identify different Salmonella serotypes in food samples.

Market Segmentation

Test Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Microbiological Testing

Chemical Testing

Nutritional Analysis

Allergen Testing

Contaminants & Residues

Others

Technique Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Molecular Methods

Chromatography

Immunoassays

Spectroscopy

Microbiological Culture

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



