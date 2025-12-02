District Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX) (Nasdaq First North: DMXSE SDB) (OTCQX: DMXCF) (FRA: DFPP); (“District” or the “Company”) an exploration and development company advancing the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the world1 today announced that Garrett Ainsworth, President & CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 3rd.

DATE: December 3rd

TIME: 11 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 2nd-5th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company’s mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders. District is a 2025 TSX Venture 50 company, ranking among the top-performing issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange in the past year.

District is a uranium polymetallic exploration and development company focused on its flagship Viken Property in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which contains the largest undeveloped Mineral Resource Estimate of uranium in the world1 along with significant Mineral Resource Estimates of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other important and critical raw materials.

____________________________

1 S&P Global Market Intelligence – Market Intelligence Research

For further information on the Viken Property, please see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Viken Energy Metals Project, Jämtland County, Sweden” dated effective April 25, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

