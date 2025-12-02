Panthera Resources PLC to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 2nd

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panthera Resources PLC (PATRF), based in United Kingdom, focused on the exploration and production of its gold projects, today announced that Mark Bolton, Managing Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 2nd.

DATE: December 2nd

TIME: 12.30pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

LITIGATION CASE SUPPORTED BY LEADING EXPERTS

US$1.58B BIT legal claim against the Government of India

Claim underpinned by the multi-million ounce world-class Bhukia Gold Project

Arbitration funding facility of USD 13.6 million from LCM in place

Main hearing scheduled for December 2026

Multiple catalyst dates until the date of the hearing

Claim amount leveraged to changes in the gold price

WEST AFRICA GOLD PORTFOLIO

Portfolio of emerging gold projects in West Africa providing potential floor





About Panthera Resources PLC

Panthera is a gold exploration and development company with assets in West Africa and India. The company’s Australian subsidiary, Indo Gold Pty Ltd’s (“IGPL’s” or the “Claimant”) has filed US$1.58 billion claim against the Republic of India (“India”) over the latter’s breach of the 1999 Agreement between the Government of Australia and the Government of India on the Promotion and Protection of Investments (the “Treaty”).

Panthera is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange and the OTC Market.

