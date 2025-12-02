BCC Research Forecasts 15.4% CAGR for Global Chip-on-Board LED Market Through 2030

Boston, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Chip-on-Board LED: Global Markets” is projected to reach $7.5 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed review of the chip-on-board (COB) LED market, highlighting product types such as modules, arrays, and components and their use across various wattage ranges. It explores major application areas such as general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting, while offering insights into regional market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. The study identifies growth drivers, challenges, and innovations in materials and performance and concludes with an analysis of the leading companies.

This report is especially relevant now due to the rapid growth of the COB LED market, fueled by rising demand for energy efficient, compact, and high-performance lighting solutions. The expansion of electric vehicles, smart city infrastructure, and indoor farming is accelerating the adoption of COB LEDs in advanced applications. Innovations in LED packaging such as higher lumen density and smaller module sizes are enhancing light quality and design flexibility. Additionally, global sustainability initiatives and government regulations promoting energy efficiency are boosting market momentum, making COB LED technology a key component in future ready lighting systems.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting: COB LEDs are highly energy-efficient, offering better brightness and lower power consumption than traditional lighting. As global energy costs rise and sustainability becomes a priority, industries and consumers are shifting toward these efficient lighting solutions.

Growth in Automotive and Intelligent Display Applications: The automotive industry is increasingly using COB LEDs for headlights, interior lighting, and dashboards due to their compact size and brightness. Similarly, smart displays in devices and signage benefit from COB LEDs' high resolution and uniform light output.

Technological Advances and Cost Reductions: Ongoing innovations in LED packaging and thermal management have improved COB LED performance. At the same time, mass production and better manufacturing techniques are reducing costs, making these LEDs more affordable and widely adopted.

Smart City and IoT Integrations: COB LEDs are being integrated into smart city infrastructure, such as adaptive street lighting systems. Their compatibility with IoT devices allows for remote control, energy monitoring, and automation, enhancing urban efficiency and sustainability.

Report Synopsis

Interesting facts:

The 10W-30W market segment dominated wattage consumption in 2024, with a 41.8% market share. The 30W–50W market segment will experience a 15.2% CAGR growth through 2030, due to its growing worldwide adoption in industrial lighting and streetlights.

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was the leader in the COB LED market leader and it will continue to grow, with a 21% CAGR over the forecast period. This regional market’s growth results from robust manufacturing operations in China and Taiwan and fast-paced urban development.

The COB LED industry is considered the future of the lighting industry, with the growing demand for smart lighting solutions paired with compact and lightweight display solutions. Moreover, the market is gaining traction in the next generation micro-display and AR/VR systems, where compact size and high luminance are key benefits.

Emerging startups

Lightelligence

Aledia

Saphlux

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to reach $7.5 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Demand for EVs and backlighting solutions.

What are the restraints/challenges and opportunities of the market?

The COB LED market faces restraints, such as high initial manufacturing costs and heat management challenges. However, it also presents growth opportunities, driven by increasing government initiatives for energy-efficient lighting, the rising adoption of COB LEDs in automotive and consumer electronics, and growing demand for advanced lighting in smart homes, horticulture, and industrial applications.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product type, wattage, application and region.

Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

By product type, the COB LED module segment is expected to dominate the market through the end of 2030, driven by its compact design, higher lumen density, and wide adoption in general, automotive, and industrial lighting applications.

Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the highest share of the global COB LED market due to strong manufacturing bases in China, Taiwan, and South Korea, coupled with rapid growth in smart city projects, automotive demand, and consumer electronics.

Market leaders include:

AMS-OSRAM AG

BRIDGELUX INC.

CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

CREE LED

LUMILEDS HOLDING B.V.

LUMINUS INC.

NICHIA CORP.

SAMSUNG (SAMSUNG LED)

SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN TONGYIFANG OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

