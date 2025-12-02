Castile Resources Limited to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3rd

PERTH, Western Australia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castile Resources (ASX:CST,OTCQB:CLRSF), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on Gold and Critical Minerals, today announced that Executive Chairman, Mark Hepburn, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 3rd at 10.00am.

DATE: December 3rd 2025

TIME: 10.00am ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 2nd 3rd & 4th Prior to 11.00am EST each day.

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Gold and Copper price rallies strengthen Financial Outcomes for Castile

Castile adds bismuth to Bankable Feasibility Study after meteoric price rise.

Independent Research Report Values Castile at A$1.37 against current trading price of A$0.11

Castile included in Austrade Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus

About Castile Resources

Castile is developing the Rover 1 Mine near Tennant Creek, NT in Australia to produce downstream key metals gold and copper along with downstream critical minerals bismuth & cobalt.

The Rover 1 Mine is of the few bismuth mineral resources in the world available to be commercialized

Discussions with potential funding and strategic partners for debt and offtake financing are underway for the Bankable Feasibility Study.



CONTACTS:

Castile Resources Limited

Mark Hepburn

Executive Chairman

+61 400 092 521

mark.hepburn@castile.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com