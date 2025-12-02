All County Tire & Auto Expands Florida Presence with Acquisition of JC Automotive in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. - [December 2, 2026], Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All County Tire & Auto, a trusted name in automotive repair across Florida, is proud to announce the acquisition of JC Automotive in St. Petersburg, Florida. The acquisition marks an exciting step in All County’s continued growth and commitment to providing high-quality automotive care throughout the region.

Founded in 1988 by John Celona, JC Automotive has earned a strong reputation for its honesty, reliability, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“The most difficult decision in life is knowing the right time to sell your business,” said John Celona, founder of JC Automotive. “What mattered most to me was ensuring the employees who helped build this company over the years would continue to be valued and supported. When the opportunity came along with Steve Rich and the All County team, it was clear they were the right fit.”

With this addition, All County Tire & Auto strengthens its presence on Florida’s west coast, continuing its mission to deliver honest service, expert repair, and genuine care for every customer.

“We’re honored to welcome JC Automotive and its talented team into the All County family,” said Steve Rich, brand president of All County Tire & Auto. “John built an incredible legacy based on trust and quality workmanship, which are values that perfectly align with ours. Together, we’ll continue serving customers with the same dependable care they’ve come to expect.”

The acquisition of JC Automotive reinforces All County Tire & Auto’s ongoing commitment to strategic growth and exceptional service throughout Florida. For more information about All County Tire & Auto, please visit www.allcountyautorepair.com

###

About All County Tire & Auto

All County Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has been providing full-service automotive repair and maintenance to Florida drivers for over two decades. Family-owned and locally operated, All County Tire & Auto is dedicated to delivering “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” From everyday maintenance to complex diagnostics, All County Tire & Auto is dedicated to keeping customers safe and vehicles running strong. Learn more at www.allcountyautorepair.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 75 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975