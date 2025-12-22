Victory Tire & Auto Continues to Grow in Minnesota with Acquisition of Twin River Tire & Auto

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - [December 23, 2025], Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Tire & Auto, a trusted Minnesota name in complete auto repair since 1997, has announced the acquisition of Twin River Tire & Auto, a three-unit auto repair operation in Minnesota. This milestone marks Victory’s 27th location in Minnesota.





Twin River Tire & Auto operates under two well-established local brands, Granite City Tire & Auto, with locations in St. Cloud and Sartell, and Plaza Tire & Auto in Alexandria. The acquisition expands Victory Tire & Auto’s footprint in Northwest Minneapolis and establishes a presence in a new Minnesota market, further demonstrating the brand’s commitment to developing trusted automotive care to the region.





“The addition of the Granite City Tire & Auto shops and Plaza Tire & Auto represents our focus on growing with strong operators, trusted local brands, and teams that have earned deep loyalty in their communities,” said Jeff Matt, brand president of Victory Tire & Auto. “Their business has built something special over the past three decades, and we’re excited to carry that legacy forward while continuing to invest in their people and customers.”





The founder of the three-unit auto repair company, Chad Niezgocki, shared his confidence in Victory Tire & Auto to carry on the business.





“It was incredibly important for me to find a partner who would take care of our customers and our team the same way we always have,” said Chad Niezgocki, founder of Twin River Tire & Auto. “Victory shares the same values that we built our company on, and I am confident they will preserve the local identity and service standards our customers trust.”





The acquisition further strengthens Victory Tire & Auto’s presence across Minnesota, reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable, community-focused automotive care while supporting long-term growth throughout the region. For more information visit www.victorytireandauto.com.

About Victory Tire & Auto

Founded in 1997 by Minnesota native Jeff Matt, Victory Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single rented bay into one of Minnesota’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a commitment to expert automotive care, strong customer relationships, and deep community roots, Victory Tire & Auto continues to deliver “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With expanded tire offerings and a proud Minnesota heritage, Victory is dedicated to keeping vehicles and communities running strong.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 70 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975