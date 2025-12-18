EAS Tire & Auto Acquires 5th Gear Automotive, Expanding Access to Trusted Auto Care in Colorado

BROOMFIELD, CO - [December 18, 2025], Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAS Tire & Auto, a leading automotive repair and service provider in Colorado and a Straightaway brand, is continuing its strategic growth across Colorado with the acquisition of 5th Gear Automotive.

Purchased in 2017 by Eric Gibson and Erika Strauss, 5th Gear Automotive has built a strong reputation for honesty, expert workmanship, and customer-first service. The shop provides full-service vehicle repair and maintenance, operating with ASE-certified technicians and advanced diagnostic technology.

The addition of 5th Gear Automotive marks EAS Tire & Auto’s 22nd location in Colorado and a meaningful step in EAS Tire & Auto’s expansion efforts. In addition, it strengthens the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality service to more communities throughout the state.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome 5th Gear Automotive to the EAS Tire & Auto family,” said Bill Vanhoose, brand president of EAS Tire & Auto. “5th Gear Automotive is known for its quality work and loyal customers. We’re happy to welcome their talented team into our family and together bring even more value and top-notch service to the Broomfield community for years to come.”

“Since taking over 5th Gear Automotive, our mission has been to deliver the kind of service that earns trust, builds relationships, and keeps our community safe on the road,” said Erika Strauss, co-owner of 5th Gear Automotive. “When we met the EAS team, it was clear they shared the same philosophy. Their commitment to quality and their investment in people gave us the confidence that our customers and employees will continue to be cared for.”

As EAS Tire & Auto continues to expand its presence in Colorado, it is enhancing its ability to serve more customers with reliable automotive repair with a community-driven approach. For more information, visit www.eas-tire.com.

###

About EAS Tire & Auto

Founded in 2004, EAS Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single local shop into one of Colorado’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and genuine customer care, EAS continues to uphold its brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With more than 20 locations across the state, EAS offers comprehensive automotive services backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency and excellence. Deeply rooted in the Colorado communities it serves, EAS Tire & Auto remains dedicated to keeping both the vehicles and the people who drive them moving safely for years to come. For more information visit www.eas-tire.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 70 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and to being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

