EAS Tire & Auto Kicks Off Regional Rebrand with Parker Shop Debut

PARKER, CO - [December 4, 2025], Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAS Tire & Auto, a trusted name in full-service automotive repair in Colorado, has officially debuted its newly rebranded shop in Parker, marking the first of several rebranded locations planned across the region.

For over two decades, EAS Tire & Auto has been providing customers with high-quality, genuine automotive care to communities across Colorado. The Parker shop, located on Ponderosa Drive, is the first of the brand's 22 locations to undergo a refresh, with the remaining locations to roll out updates over the coming months. The rebranding project extends beyond physical appearance, with the primary goal of enhancing the customer experience and strengthening the relationship with the Colorado community.

The new design includes a fresh logo, vibrant signage, and reimagined interiors built to make every customer feel at home. It strikes the perfect balance between honoring EAS's roots and reflecting its forward momentum toward growth and continuous improvement. Additional convenience and service enhancements include:

24-hour key drop and pick-up options for greater convenience

options for greater convenience Enhanced waiting area amenities to improve the in-shop experience

to improve the in-shop experience New website and tools , including: Mobile-friendly online scheduling Automated service reminders and confirmations Real-time text and email updates when vehicles are ready Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) for even greater transparency, trust, and education for customers about their vehicle's condition

, including:

The brand's promise of "Quality work. Genuine care. For all of life's miles." is the heart of the rebrand. EAS Tire & Auto understands that relationships are built on trust and transparency, which is why they are committed to evolving with their customers and strengthening long-term community relationships.

"Our fresh look embodies who we are: a trusted, long-standing auto repair company that continues to grow, adapt, and meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and our industry," said Bill Vanhoose, brand president of EAS Tire & Auto. "We want our community to know they can count on EAS to take care of them, and their cars."

To celebrate the rebrand, the team hosted an employee appreciation event, as well as a community event featuring a fully stocked beverage and snack counter, a prize raffle drawing that included tickets to the Colorado Avalanche, and a visit from the Humane Society of South Platte Valley, where they brought in adoptable puppies. In addition, EAS Tire & Auto committed to donating a percentage of its September sales to the Humane Society to support animals in need, totaling $1,100.

EAS Tire & Auto anticipates completing the remainder of its rebranding efforts within the next 12 to 15 months. For more information, visit www.eas-tire.com.

About EAS Tire & Auto

Founded in 2004, EAS Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single local shop into one of Colorado’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and genuine customer care, EAS continues to uphold its brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With more than 20 locations across the state, EAS offers comprehensive automotive services backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency and excellence. Deeply rooted in the Colorado communities it serves, EAS Tire & Auto remains dedicated to keeping both the vehicles and the people who drive them moving safely for years to come. For more information visit www.eas-tire.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 70 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

