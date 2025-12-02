Vishay Intertechnology’s New Factory in Mexico Certified to IATF 16949:2016

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inductors Division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its new Vishay La Laguna factory in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico has been certified to the IATF 16949:2016 quality standard. At this location, Vishay produces power inductors, including its industry-leading IHLP® family of molded composite inductors.

Based on ISO 9001:2015 — with additional automotive customer-specific requirements — IATF 16949:2016 is the global technical specification and quality management standard for the automotive industry. With this certification, the quality management system at the Vishay La Laguna inductor factory is now certified to ISO 9001:2015 for all products, and IATF 16949:2016 certified for magnetic inductors.

In addition, the facility’s environmental management system is certified to ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018. The factory also carries USGBC’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, a globally recognized standard for green building that promotes sustainable construction practices and enhances environmental performance.

Vishay Senior Vice President Mike Husman stated, “This certification emphasizes the Inductor Division’s commitment to the automotive market, and providing our customers with a choice of manufacturing locations located in all regions of the globe.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com