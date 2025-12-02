Victory Tire & Auto Expands Presence in Rochester with Acquisition of Babcock Auto Care

ROCHESTER, MN - [December 2, 2025], Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Tire & Auto, a trusted Minnesota name in complete auto repair since 1997, has announced the acquisition of Babcock Auto Care in Rochester, MN, marking its 24th shop in the state.

Jeremy Babcock is a veteran of the automotive industry with over 30 years of experience. Jeremy and his wife, Jeanna Babcock, opened their first shop in Rochester in 2002 and have since grown a group of longstanding, loyal customers whom they proudly serve. Babcock Auto Care has earned its reputation for integrity, skilled service, and deep community ties, which is something Victory Tire & Auto also prides itself on.

“From our very first conversation with Victory, it was clear that their values aligned closely with our own,” said Jeremy Babcock, founder of Babcock Auto Care. “Their integrity, family values, and genuine care for people resonated deeply with us. We’re proud to pass the baton to a team we can trust to carry forward the legacy we’ve built.”

Victory will continue the legacy that Babcock has built, focusing on exceptional automotive care and genuine relationships with every customer.

“We couldn’t be more honored to welcome the Babcock team into the Victory family,” said Jeff Matt, brand president of Victory Tire & Auto. “Jeremy and Jeanna have built something truly special, rooted in care, craftsmanship, and community. Together, we’re excited to carry that forward, continuing to serve Rochester with the same heart and excellence customers have come to trust.”

The addition of Babcock Auto Care represents another step in Victory’s strategic growth across Minnesota, enhancing its ability to serve more customers with trusted, high-quality automotive care. For more information about Victory Tire & Auto, please visit www.victorytireandauto.com.

###





About Victory Tire & Auto

Founded in 1997 by Minnesota native Jeff Matt, Victory Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single rented bay into one of Minnesota’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a commitment to expert automotive care, strong customer relationships, and deep community roots, Victory Tire & Auto continues to deliver “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With expanded tire offerings and a proud Minnesota heritage, Victory is dedicated to keeping vehicles and communities running strong.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 70 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975

Attachment