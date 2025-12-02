Finland Unveils New B2B Operating Model: Mandatory Supplier Licensing and Veikkaus Split Confirmed for 2027

HELSINKI, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Finnish government’s submission of legislative proposal HE 16/2025 vp, Bonusetu.com has released an analysis of the new operational framework that will govern Finland's transition to a licensed gambling market by January 1, 2027.

The proposal introduces a strict B2B licensing regime that will fundamentally reshape the supply chain for the Finnish market. It also confirms the legal unbundling of the state-owned operator, Veikkaus Oy, to ensure competitive neutrality.

The New Dual-License Structure for the Finnish Casino Market

The legislation creates two distinct license categories for the competitive market, with a clear dependency between them:

Gambling Game License (rahapelitoimilupa): For B2C operators offering online betting (fixed-odds, pool, and virtual) and online casino games (slots, table games, and bingo). Application Window: Applications are scheduled to open in early 2026 .

Applications are scheduled to open in . Duration: Licenses will be valid for a maximum of five years .

Licenses will be valid for a maximum of . Cost: Operators will be subject to a 22% tax on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR). Game Software License (peliohjelmistotoimilupa): For B2B suppliers manufacturing, providing, installing, or modifying gambling software. Requirement: Licensed operators are strictly prohibited from using software from unlicensed suppliers.

Licensed operators are strictly prohibited from using software from unlicensed suppliers. Transition Timeline: Software license applications will open in early 2027 , with the mandatory requirement to use only licensed software coming into full effect by January 1, 2028 .

Software license applications will open in , with the mandatory requirement to use only licensed software coming into full effect by . Duration: Like operator licenses, these will be valid for a maximum of five years.

"This is a critical detail for the supply chain," says Tommi Korhonen of Bonusetu.com. "Operators planning their Finland strategy must audit their game aggregators and platform providers now. If your suppliers don't intend to license in Finland by 2028, you will not be able to offer their content."

Structural Separation of Veikkaus Oy

To comply with EU competition laws and ensure a fair market, the proposal confirms the separation (eriytetään) of Veikkaus Oy’s operations into distinct legal entities within the same group:

The Monopoly Entity: Will retain exclusive rights (yksinoikeustoimilupa) for the national lottery, physical slot machines, and land-based casinos. This license will be valid for 10 years .

Will retain exclusive rights (yksinoikeustoimilupa) for the national lottery, physical slot machines, and land-based casinos. This license will be valid for . The Competitive Entity: A separate company will be formed to compete in the licensed online casino and betting market. This entity will operate under the same 5-year license terms and 22% tax rate as private international operators.

Regulatory Market Oversight and Fees

The new market will be overseen by a dedicated supervisory authority within the upcoming Lupa- ja valvontavirasto (Permit and Supervision Agency). The authority’s operations will be funded directly by the industry through a supervision fee (valvontamaksu).

"The 'grey market' era in Finland ends with this law. The requirement for B2B supplier licensing creates a closed loop of accountability that will make it very difficult for unlicensed actors to operate." Tommi Korhonen, CEO, Bonusetu.com

Note to Editors: Data cited in this release is sourced directly from the Finnish Government Proposal Hallituksen esitys HE 16/2025 vp, available at [https://www.eduskunta.fi/FI/vaski/HallituksenEsitys/Sivut/HE_16+2025.aspx].