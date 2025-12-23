The End of "Influencer" Gambling: Bonusetu Analyzes Finland’s Strict New Casino Marketing Laws

HELSINKI, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Finland prepares to open its digital gambling market in July 2027, the rules of engagement for brands are shifting drastically. Bonusetu.com, a premier market intelligence platform, has released a critical analysis of the new marketing framework, identifying the effective prohibition of social media influencers as the single biggest change for the industry’s commercial strategy.

While the original government proposal left some ambiguity, the Administration Committee’s report (HaVM 28/2025 vp) clarifies that marketing on social media will be strictly limited to the license holder’s own corporate accounts.

No more Finnish "Influencer" Gambling

Bonusetu’s analysis confirms that the "wild west" era of streamers and social media personalities promoting casinos is over.

The "Own Channel" Rule: Under the new Section 51, licensed operators may market only on their own websites and verified social media profiles. The use of third-party personal accounts (influencers) to distribute marketing content is effectively banned.

To reinforce player safety, the law prohibits any marketing content that uses personas, characters, or influencers who primarily appeal to minors (under-18s). Non-Interactive Mandate: Even on an operator’s own social media channels, marketing must not be "interactive" with the consumer, further limiting the engagement tactics typical of influencer campaigns.

The ban on affiliate marketing will keep the channeling rate low – thereby undermining the main objective

The ban on influencer marketing also inadvertently bans SEO-based affiliate marketing websites.

These sites are only found by users who search Google for information about casinos, their bonuses, and other related topics.

On the other hand, advertising in front of everyone's eyes at bus stops, on television, in newspapers, at sporting events, and as banner ads on major media sites will be allowed.

This is a peculiar contradiction that is not found in other markets, such as Sweden and Denmark, which Finland has used as models for its new licensing system. Affiliate marketing is permitted in these markets.

“This is probably due to ignorance, as legislators do not know enough about the industry to be able to weigh the pros and cons sensibly.

In the future, when people search for information about casinos online, they will end up on websites from which licensed casinos have been removed. However, all unlicensed casinos will still be there. This will significantly undermine the main reason for switching to a licensing system, namely the channeling rate, as a large proportion of gambling will be directed to unlicensed casinos." — Tommi Korhonen, CEO of Bonusetu.com

A Digital Lifeline: Search Engine Ads (SEM) Approved

In a vital concession to the industry, the Committee Report explicitly permits Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

The Rule: Operators can purchase search engine ads, provided the keywords are "immediately related" to their own brand or games.

Operators can purchase search engine ads, provided the keywords are "immediately related" to their own brand or games. The Impact: While the 'influencer' door closes, the 'Google' door opens. This ensures that when a Finn actively searches for a casino, they are (hopefully) guided to a licensed, safe provider rather than a black-market site.

Sports Sponsorships: Visibility with Strings Attached

For the first time, international operators will be legally permitted to sponsor Finnish sports teams, but the Committee has tightened the rules:

No "Junior" Deals: Sponsorship is strictly prohibited if the team, event, or league is primarily for participants under 18.

Sponsorship is strictly prohibited if the team, event, or league is primarily for participants under 18. Logo Restrictions: Operator logos cannot appear on merchandise (like junior jerseys) or services designed specifically for minors.

