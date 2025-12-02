Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, December 2, 2025 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN launched its new website

and unveiled its corporate purpose!

ARGAN has a new website: a more user-friendly experience, resolutely focused on the future

ARGAN, the leading French real estate company specializing in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, announced today the launch of its completely revamped website, designed to offer a seamless experience, a clearer understanding of the content and simplified access to all information about our Group.

This brand-new version brings greater transparency and clarity to all users (clients, journalists, investors, analysts, local communities surrounding our warehouses, and more). The new website also offers an enriched presentation of ARGAN’s portfolio, as well as development and leasing opportunities. It also includes content dedicated to a better understanding of our Group’s history, highlighting its family DNA and key stages of development. This information is complemented by direct and structured access to financial data, regulated disclosures, and details on our

fast-advancing ESG strategy.

A corporate purpose that highlights ARGAN’s focus on creating value for all stakeholders by adding value locally

On the occasion of this launch, ARGAN is also unveiling its purpose, which reflects its virtuous ESG strategy: “Developing and leasing high-performance, sustainable logistics spaces that serve their users and contribute to the vitality of local communities”.

This purpose notably embodies our commitment to offering innovative and responsible warehouses under the AutOnom® label, designed to support our clients’ growth while integrating harmoniously into local communities and generating on-site decarbonized energy for self-consumption.

With this new website, ARGAN reaffirms its commitment to more transparent and accessible communication for all its audiences. Enriched with new content in both French and English, this new stage in our web platform extends the momentum ARGAN has built over the past three years toward strengthened documentation and exchanges in both languages.

We invite all stakeholders to explore it starting today!

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at June 30, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.0 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of over €210 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr







Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: contact@argan.fr













Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: argan@cdrconsultancy.com





