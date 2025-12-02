Prism PPM and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Strategic Portfolio Management Solutions to the Public Sector

DOVER, Del. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prism PPM, a leader in Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) innovation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Prism PPM’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s cloud-based portfolio management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

This collaboration empowers Government organizations to modernize the management of strategic initiatives, resource allocation and mission objectives through data-driven decision-making.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft marks a significant step forward in our mission to bring transparency, process governance and agility to Government project portfolios,” said Caitlin Bowen, CEO, at Prism PPM. “Together, we are enabling agencies to gain real-time visibility into their project budgets, optimize resources and deliver greater value to citizens.”

“Prism PPM’s comprehensive platform equips agencies with essential capabilities, including agile governance, resource optimization and advanced planning tools,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “The platform offers agencies a modern solution for portfolio management while prioritizing compliance and transparency. We look forward to working with Prism PPM and our reseller partners to bring innovative PPM solutions to the Public Sector.”

Prism PPM’s intuitive cloud-based platform integrates project management, resource planning and strategic alignment into a single, secure system, enabling Public Sector leaders to make faster, data-driven decisions. Designed for compliance and scalability, Prism PPM supports IT modernization, infrastructure planning, digital transformation and performance reporting initiatives.

Prism PPM’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or PrismPPM@carahsoft.com. Explore Prism PPM’s solutions here.

For more information on Prism PPM’s next-generation data solutions, visit www.PrismPPM.com.

About Prism PPM

Prism PPM delivers next generation Project and Portfolio Management solutions that help organizations plan, prioritize, and execute with precision. Designed for public sector and regulated industries, Prism PPM empowers leaders to transform data into actionable insight and deliver measurable results. Visit us at PrismPPM.com.

Contact

Ed Zitron

EZPR

+1 (530) 794-8766

ed@ezpr.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Records Management, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com