Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) Surpasses $3 Billion in Assets

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) has exceeded $3 billion in assets under management (as of 11/30/25). Launched in 2012, SILJ is the first and only ETF to target small-cap silver miners, seeking investment results that generally correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Junior Silver Miners™ Index. As of Nov. 30, 2025, SILJ has delivered a 161.48% year-to-date NAV return (click for standardized performance) .

Small-cap silver mining companies have historically shown higher beta to the price of silver and may be used to enhance silver exposure or as a complement to broader safe haven precious metal allocations.

Silver’s investment appeal continues to strengthen amid what is expected to be one of the largest silver market deficits in more than 20 years, marking the fifth consecutive year of supply shortfalls.1 The Silver Institute projects demand will outpace supply by 149 million ounces in 2025, underscoring tightness in global silver markets.2 Notably, silver retains its safe haven status as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, making it a compelling asset in today’s environment. In addition, the current gold-to-silver ratio remains historically advantageous, further enhancing silver’s relative value for investors.

At the same time, industrial demand has grown by more than 55% between 2015 and 2024, driven by applications in AI semiconductor chips and cloud computing, solar panels, electric vehicles, cell phones, and medical devices.3 Industrial use now accounts for over half of total silver demand, highlighting the metal’s essential role in next-generation technologies.4 Importantly, the U.S. Department of the Interior recently added silver to the U.S. Critical Minerals List, citing its strategic importance for technology, renewable energy, and defense sectors.

This combination of rising industrial need and constrained supply has created a favorable backdrop for silver and related equities: “Crossing the $3 billion AUM mark reflects continued investor interest in the silver market and correspondingly the strong performance of junior silver miners this year,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “While SILJ’s growth has been driven by a mix of inflows and price appreciation, we believe there is still room for upside opportunity as silver fundamentals strengthen and more investors recognize the sector’s long-term potential.”

Amplify also offers the Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (SLJY), which seeks to provide monthly income and capital appreciation through exposure to junior silver mining companies combined with an actively managed covered call strategy. SLJY targets 18% annualized covered call option income and is part of Amplify’s YieldSmart™ suite, a family of advanced covered call options-based income ETFs.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com. Extraordinary performance is attributable in part to unusually favorable market conditions and may not be repeated or consistently achieved in the future.

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $16.6 billion in assets under management (as of 11/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

1,2 Global Silver Market Forecast to Remain in a Sizeable Deficit in 2025 | The Silver Institute

3,4 https://www.visualcapitalist.com/sp/visualized-the-demand-for-silver-over-time-2015-2024f/

First-to-market claim is based on a review of industry data as of November 28, 2012. No information to the contrary has come to our attention. For more information or inquiries about this claim, please contact info@amplifyetfs.com

Beta: (β) is a measure of a stock's volatility in relation to the overall market.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility.

SILJ: Investments in foreign securities involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual issuer volatility than a diversified fund. Funds that are less diversified across countries or geographic regions are generally riskier than more geographically diversified funds and risks associated with such countries or geographic regions may negatively affect a Fund.

Investments in small-capitalization companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies. There are risks associated with the worldwide price of silver and the costs of extraction and production. Worldwide silver prices may fluctuate substantially over short periods of time, so the Fund’s share price may be more volatile. Several foreign countries have begun a process of privatizing certain entities and industries. Privatized entities may lose money or be renationalized. The Fund invests in some economies that are heavily dependent upon trading with key partners. Any reduction in this trading may cause an adverse impact on the economy in which the Fund invests.

The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

SLJY: Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. The fund is new with limited operating history.

The Fund is actively-managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A higher portfolio turnover will cause the Fund to incur additional transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Shares are held in a taxable account. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund invests in the equity securities of companies in the metals and mining industry included in the SILJ ETF. Metals and mining investments can be speculative and more volatile than other sectors. As a non-diversified fund, it holds fewer assets and is more exposed to issuer volatility.

Option prices are volatile, influenced by asset value, rates, and policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid, making it harder to close positions at preferred times or prices.

There is no guarantee that distributions will be made. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve the Target Option Premium in any given investment period.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. The Fund plans monthly distributions, partly as return of capital, which lowers cost basis and may increase future taxes, even if shares are sold at a loss.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Tidal Investments, LLC serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.