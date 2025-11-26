Amplify ETFs Highlights Key Solutions as AI Transforms Holiday Shopping

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, is highlighting three of its thematic strategies—Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), Amplify Digital Payments ETF (IPAY), and Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (GAMR)—as investors gear up for a holiday spending season impacted by online retail, digital payments and gaming entertainment.

Generative AI shopping assistants and recommendation engines are expected to drive a surge in online holiday spending, with AI-driven traffic to retail sites projected to rise more than 500% year over year.1 Consumers are embracing this new wave of intelligent shopping by researching products, comparing prices, and completing purchases through AI-integrated platforms that make every transaction smarter, faster, and more personalized.

Holiday spending is expected to reach record highs overall. U.S. online sales from November 1 through December 31, 2025, are projected to exceed $253 billion, representing a 5.3% increase from last year, with more than half (56%) of purchases expected to occur on mobile devices.2 Video game and console sales during Cyber Week 2025 are projected to grow by 1,010% and 1,040%, respectively, compared to the daily average from January-August.3 Cyber Monday alone is forecast to top $14.2 billion in spending, while Buy Now, Pay Later transactions are projected to drive more than $20 billion in online purchases, up 11% from last year.4

IBUY has captured the steady expansion of online retail since its 2016 inception, delivering a cumulative performance of 198% (as of 10/31/2025; click here for Standardized Performance ). The fund includes innovators like Etsy Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Wayfair Inc, and Booking Holdings Inc, which exemplify how mobile commerce and AI-powered personalization are redefining how the world shops (as of 10/31/25; holdings subject to change; click here for fund holdings ).

IPAY provides exposure to the fintech infrastructure supporting billions of transactions worldwide. Since its 2015 inception, the fund has delivered 122% cumulative performance, reflecting the evolution of digital and contactless payments (as of 10/31/25; click here for Standardized Performance ). With exposure to American Express Co, Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, and Coinbase Global Inc, IPAY represents the heartbeat of the global payments revolution—where cashless, mobile, and frictionless experiences are now standard (as of 10/31/25; holdings subject to change; click here for fund holdings ).

As the first video gaming ETF, GAMR’s performance history highlights how interactive entertainment has developed into a significant and fast-changing segment of the digital economy. GAMR has delivered a cumulative performance of 337% since its inception in 2015 and 50% year-to-date (as of 10/31/2025; click here for Standardized Performance ). As gaming continues to intersect with AI, cloud computing, and social platforms, the fund’s exposure to companies such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Sony Group Corp, and Nintendo Co Ltd aligns with key developments shaping the sector (as of 10/31/25; holdings subject to change; click here for fund holdings ).

“IBUY, IPAY, and GAMR were built on forward-looking insights into how digital platforms would transform shopping, payments, and entertainment,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Nearly a decade later, the long-term performance of these funds affirms that the themes they were founded on have become foundational to the modern economy. We believe the ETFs remain well positioned to capture the next wave of growth as technology continues to reshape consumer behavior.”

Together, these funds provide a glimpse into the digital economy’s evolution, from the initial clicks of online shopping to the rise of AI-curated retail, frictionless payments, and virtual entertainment ecosystems.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com. Extraordinary performance is attributable in part to unusually favorable market conditions and may not be repeated or consistently achieved in the future.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility.

IBUY: A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as the online retail industry, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the industry. The Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors. Investments in consumer discretionary companies are tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and international economy, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence.

Online retail companies are subject to risks of consumer demand and sensitivity to profit margins. Additionally technology and internet companies are subject to rapidly changing technologies; short product life cycles; fierce competition; aggressive pricing and reduced profit margins; the loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections; cyclical market patterns; evolving industry standards; and frequent new product introductions. Information technology companies may be smaller and less experienced companies, with limited product lines, markets or financial resources and fewer experienced management or marketing personnel. Stocks of many internet companies have exceptionally high price-to-earnings ratios with little or no earnings histories. Information technology company stocks, especially those which are internet related, have experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that are often unrelated to their operating performance.

The Fund is nondiversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Investments in smaller companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

The EQM Online Retail Index seeks to measure the performance of global equity securities of publicly traded companies with significant revenue from the online retail business. The Index methodology is designed to result in a portfolio that has the potential for capital appreciation. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe that companies with significant online retail revenues may be best positioned to take advantage of growth in online retail sales and shoppers versus companies with less significant online retail revenues. Eligible constituents must operate in one of four online retail business segments: traditional online retail; online travel; online marketplace; and omnichannel retail (i.e. retail that integrates digital and physical components, including buy online/pickup in store, curbside delivery, ship from store and mobile payment in store), subject to weighting limits and other restrictions. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.

IPAY: Mobile payment companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, and are subject to increasing regulatory constraints, particularly with respect to fees, competition and anti-trust matters, cybersecurity and privacy. Mobile payment companies may be highly dependent on their ability to enter into agreements with merchants and other third parties to utilize a particular payment method, system, software or service, and such agreements may be subject to increased regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, certain mobile payment companies have recently faced increased costs related to class-action litigation challenging such agreements. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of such companies.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Investments in smaller companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

GAMR: Video Game Tech Companies face intense competition, limited resources, rapid obsolescence, and heavy reliance on patent protection. They also confront growing regulatory challenges in cybersecurity and privacy, potentially impacting profitability and value. Foreign investments, especially emerging markets, add political, economic, and currency risks, along with greater volatility and accounting differences. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund.

Investments in smaller companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large capitalization companies. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience greater tracking error compared to replicating the Index.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund and Penserra Capital Management LLC serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

