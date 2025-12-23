Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) and the Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (TKNQ)

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , an award winning crypto ETF provider, and leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the launch of the first-of-their-kind Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) and Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (TKNQ). These new ETFs expand Amplify’s lineup at a time when the infrastructure behind stablecoins and the growth of tokenization are shaping the next phase of digital finance. As these technologies gain traction across global markets, STBQ and TKNQ offer investors focused exposure to companies and cryptocurrencies driving these advancements.

The Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) is designed to provide targeted exposure to innovative equities and digital assets powering the stablecoin economy, an area experiencing rapid global adoption and regulatory advancement. Stablecoins—digital assets engineered to maintain price stability relative to fiat currencies—now facilitate more than $9 trillion in annual transaction volume, with analysts estimating the market could grow from roughly $300 billion today to more than $3.7 trillion by 2030.1,2 Increasing institutional participation and regulatory frameworks such as the GENIUS Act in the U.S. and MiCA in Europe are positioning stablecoins as the compliant backbone of digital finance.

STBQ focuses on firms and crypto-linked assets generating significant revenue from payments technology, digital asset infrastructure, and trading platforms. STBQ seeks investment results that generally correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the MarketVector™ Stablecoin Technology Index (MVSTBQ), including 25-50% in crypto assets tied to stablecoin and DeFi use cases at time of rebalance.

The Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (TKNQ) is designed to target companies and crypto assets with significant tokenization-driven revenue, innovation, or infrastructure impact. Tokenization—the process of representing real-world assets such as real estate, equities, and bonds as digital tokens on a blockchain—enables transparent ownership verification, fractional investing, faster settlements, and increased accessibility to traditionally less liquid markets. Analysts project tokenized assets could scale from $176 billion today to over $3.6 trillion by 2030 as institutional adoption accelerates and regulatory activity continues to advance.3

TKNQ invests in companies and digital assets developing the tokenization landscape including tokenization platforms, blockchain infrastructure providers, exchanges, custodians, brokerages, and financial institutions advancing real-world asset digitization. TKNQ seeks investment results that generally correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the MarketVector™ Tokenization Technology Index (MVTKNQ), including 25-50% crypto-related assets that meet defined market capitalization, investability, and liquidity thresholds at time of rebalance.

“Amplify has been committed to digital finance innovation for over eight years,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We were early in recognizing the potential of blockchain-related technologies, and that experience informs how we approach the next wave of developments taking shape today. Stablecoins and tokenization are becoming important components of modern financial infrastructure, and with STBQ and TKNQ, we’re continuing our work to deliver ETF solutions that help investors access these advancing areas of the market.”

Learn more:

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $16.6 billion in assets under management (as of 11/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

Best Crypto-Linked ETF Issuer ($100 million–$1 billion) by ETF Express click here for award methodology. 1https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stablecoin-payments-hit-9-trillion-042534119.html

2Visualized: Stablecoin Market Size Forecast into 2030

3decrypt.co-real-world-asset-tokenization-ozean,cryptopolitan.com/bny-sees-stablecoins-hitting-3-6-t

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategies will be successful. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified. The Funds employ a “passive management” or indexing investment approach that seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index.

Investments focused on stablecoins, tokenization, and digital assets are more volatile than broadly diversified portfolios. Stablecoin and tokenization technology may not deliver expected returns and faces risks such as theft, cybersecurity, competition, and regulatory uncertainty. The Funds may invest in foreign securities, which carry additional risks.

The Funds may have indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies through other investment vehicles but do not invest directly in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, or Solana. Cryptocurrency investments are highly speculative, subject to extreme volatility, and uncertain tax treatment.

The Funds’ return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Indexes. To the extent the Funds utilize a sampling approach, they may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Funds had sought to replicate the Index.

The MarketVector™ Tokenization Technology Index is a rules-based index comprised of companies and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that are engaged in the growth, commercialization, and broader proliferation of tokenization. The MarketVector™ Stablecoin Technology Index is a rules-based index comprised of companies and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that are directly involved in the growth, commercialization, and broader proliferation of stablecoins.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Funds, and Penserra Capital Management serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.