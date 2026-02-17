Amplify ETFs Files Two Fixed Income Covered Call ETFs

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces filings for the Amplify LQD Investment Grade 12% Target Income ETF (LQDM) and the Amplify HYG High Yield 10% Target Income ETF (HYGM).

Amplify LQD Investment Grade 12% Target Income ETF (LQDM) seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond 12% Income Covered Call Index. The Index is constructed using a rules-based approach that includes exposure to the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and the sale of call options on the underlying ETF, which together seek to generate the target income.





Amplify HYG High Yield 10% Target Income ETF (HYGM) seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond 10% Income Covered Call Index. The Index is constructed using a rules-based approach that includes exposure to the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the sale of call options on the underlying ETF, which together seek to generate the target income.



“Investor demand for systematic income that is balanced with capital appreciation remains strong,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “With the filings for LQDM and HYGM, we’re expanding our YieldSmart™ income lineup by offering investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond exposure through a covered call index approach.”

Pending regulatory approval, both funds are expected to join Amplify ETFs’ YieldSmart™ suite , a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs focused on balancing income and capital appreciation.



There is no assurance that the Index or the Funds will successfully achieve the Target Option Premiums in accordance with their investment objectives.

The Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond 10% Income Covered Call Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds and generate 10% income through interest payments and option premiums. The Bloomberg U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond 12% Income Covered Call Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. investment grade corporate bonds and generate 12% income through interest payments and option premiums.

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will meet their investment objectives. The Funds are not actively managed and the Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Indexes. The Funds are non-diversified and may be concentrated, which can increase volatility. The Funds are subject to market risk, interest rate risk, inflation risk, credit risk, and underlying funds risk. LQDM has risks associated with corporate bonds and high-yield securities. HYGM has risks associated with high yield corporate bonds and high yield securities. Rising interest rates generally reduce the value of fixed income investments.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Funds to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. The use of FLEX Options and other derivatives involves additional risks. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor’s cost basis and could result in higher loss.

