Amplify ETFs Declares February Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces February income distributions for its income ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF BAGY $0.91300 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF SLJY $0.69516 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF BITY $0.65407 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF EHY $0.47363 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify XRP 3% Monthly Premium Income ETF XRPM $0.45630 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF SOLM $0.34500 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify Ethereum 3% Monthly Option Income ETF ETTY $0.33946 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF HAKY $0.32045 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF SOFR $0.30442 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify Energy & Natural Resources Covered Call ETF NDIV $0.27058 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF QDVO $0.23625 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify TLT U.S. Treasury 12% Option Income ETF TLTP $0.22490 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF HCOW $0.22293 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.21710 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.18632 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26 Amplify CEF High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 2/26/26 2/26/26 2/27/26



About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $20 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds’ statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

