Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) has exceeded $1 billion in assets under management. IDVO is an actively managed ETF combining high-quality international equities with a history of dividend growth along with a tactical covered call strategy.

IDVO has delivered a 9.70% year-to-date total return (as of 1/31/2026 NAV); click for standardized performance ). IDVO carries a 5-star overall Morningstar rating1 and currently has a 6.17% distribution rate2 and 1.49% 30-day SEC yield as of 1/31/26. Since inception on September 8, 2022, IDVO has delivered a cumulative 105.14% total return (as of 1/31/2026 NAV).

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Distribution as of 1/31/26 included an estimated return of capital of 98%.

International equities have recently demonstrated relative strength versus U.S. equities, with attractive valuations and lower exposure to mega cap technology stocks supporting renewed investor interest. This trend has been further supported by increased foreign government spending on defense and infrastructure, alongside a softening U.S. dollar.

IDVO is designed to combine high-quality international equities with an actively managed covered call strategy—aiming to deliver three distinct sources of total return by combining capital appreciation, dividends, and option premium income.

“As global equity leadership broadens, investors are seeking strategies that combine income generation with disciplined equity selection,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Reaching $1 billion in AUM is a testament to the growing recognition of IDVO’s unique value proposition, signaling strong demand from investors looking to increase international exposure while balancing capital appreciation with income.”

IDVO is part of Amplify’s YieldSmart™ suite, a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs focused on balancing income and capital appreciation. The suite includes the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) and the Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO), which share a similar growth-and-income philosophy across U.S. value and growth exposures.

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $20 billion in assets under management (as of 1/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

1 Based on risk adjusted returns among 83 funds in the Derivative Income category (as of 12/31/25).

2 Distribution Rate is the normalized current distribution (annualized) over NAV per share. 30-Day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for fairer comparisons among bond funds. It is based on the most recent month end. This figure reflects the income earned from dividends – excluding option income – during the period after deducting the Fund’s expenses for the period. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved.

The Fund is subject to management risk because it is actively managed. Covered call risk is the risk that the Fund will forgo, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. Investments in foreign securities involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. Investments in emerging market issuers are subject to a greater risk of loss than investments in issuers located or operating in more developed markets. There is no guarantee that a company will pay or continually increase its dividends. The Fund intends to estimate annual income and pay in monthly installments. In doing so, some portion of the distribution could be considered a return of capital for tax purposes.

Because the Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund, changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in Share price than would occur in a diversified fund.

© 2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. IDVO received 5 stars among 83 funds in the Derivative Income category for the overall and 3-year periods ending 12/31/25.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC, Penserra Capital Management LLC, and Seymour Asset Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.