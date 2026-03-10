Amplify ETFs Launches Amplify Municipal CEF High Income ETF (YYYM)

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, today announced the launch of the Amplify Municipal CEF High Income ETF (YYYM), which is designed to deliver federally tax-advantaged high monthly income through diversified exposure to ~30 U.S. municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs).

YYYM seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq Municipal Bond CEF High Income™ Index (the “Index”). The Index measures the performance of 30 U.S. municipal bond closed-end funds selected through a rules-based methodology focused on tax-exempt high income. The methodology prioritizes fund yield, discount to net asset value (NAV), and liquidity in its selection process.

Municipal bond closed-end funds are commonly utilized in income-focused portfolios for their ability to generate federally tax-exempt income. CEFs can trade at a discount or premium to NAV, offering the potential to enhance yield and capital appreciation when purchased below the underlying net asset value.

YYYM packages this exposure into a single ETF, offering diversified exposure across professionally managed municipal CEFs while aiming to reduce single-fund concentration risk and simplify implementation in taxable accounts.

“Attractive after-tax income remains a key consideration for many investors,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Municipal closed-end funds can play an important role in taxable portfolios, particularly when accessed through a disciplined framework that incorporates income, valuation, and liquidity. YYYM delivers that exposure through a transparent, systematic approach.”

YYYM’s launch extends Amplify’s leadership in the discounted closed-end fund ETF space. Amplify also offers the Amplify CEF High Income ETF (YYY), which aims to pay a high level of monthly income by providing exposure to a variety of CEF asset classes while prioritizing yield, discount to NAV, and liquidity. YYY was launched in 2013, carries a 4-star overall Morningstar rating1, and currently has a 12.34% distribution rate2 and 11.79% 30-day SEC Yield. Click for standardized performance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Distribution as of 2/28/26 included an estimated return of capital of 0%.

Feature Amplify Municipal CEF High Income ETF (YYYM) Income Focus Tax-exempt high current income Strategy Rules-based municipal CEF exposure emphasizing yield, discount to NAV, and liquidity Distribution Frequency Monthly Structure Fund of funds Fees and Expenses:

Amplify Management Fee

0.50% Acquired Fund Fees & Expenses3

2.28% Total Expense Ratio3

2.78%



Learn more:

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $21 billion in assets under management (as of 2/28/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

1 Based on risk adjusted returns among 222 funds in the Tactical Allocation category (as of 12/31/25).

2Distribution Rate is the normalized current distribution (annualized) over NAV per share. 30-Day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for fairer comparisons among bond funds. It is based on the most recent month end. This figure reflects the income earned from dividends – excluding option income – during the period after deducting the Fund’s expenses for the period. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made.

3Estimate based on expected expenses for the current fiscal year.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made.

YYYM:

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Because the Fund is a fund of funds, its performance largely depends on the investment performance of the Underlying Funds. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with those Underlying Funds and the Index they collectively comprise. These risks include market risk, issuer-specific risk, inflation risk, and risks related to municipal securities and debt instruments. Fixed income securities generally fall in value as interest rates rise, and underlying holdings may be subject to call, prepayment, credit, and liquidity risks. The Fund will indirectly pay a proportional share of the fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to its own fees.

The Fund may be exposed to leverage through the Underlying Funds, which can increase volatility and magnify losses. Concentration in certain industries or sectors may cause the Fund to underperform broader markets. As a passive strategy, the Fund will not adjust holdings due to market conditions unless changes occur in the Index. Because the Fund is non diversified, it may invest a greater portion of assets in fewer issuers, which may increase volatility.

The Fund is new and may experience higher expenses and greater impacts from large inflows or outflows. Valuation challenges may arise during periods of reduced market liquidity. There is no guarantee that the Index will be compiled, calculated, or tracked accurately.

The Nasdaq Municipal Bond CEF High Income Index is designed to measure the returns and income of 30 selected U.S.-listed Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds.

YYY: There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective. Because the Fund is a fund of funds, its investment performance largely depends on the investment performance of the Underlying Funds in which it invests. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with the Underlying Funds that comprise the Index, including risks related to derivatives, REITs, foreign securities and municipal securities. Fixed-income securities’ prices generally fall as interest rates rise. High yield securities risk includes an issuer’s inability to meet principal and interest payments and may be experience greater volatility. Preferred stock may not pay or suspend dividend payments and may call or redeem to convert it to common stock. Investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund will pay indirectly a proportional share of the fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in which it invests, including their investment advisory and administration fees, in addition to its own fees and expenses. Certain markets segments may be out of favor and underperform. Fund’s underlying holdings may be leveraged and may cause higher volatility and impact of any losses.

© 2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. YYY received 4 stars out of 222 funds in the Tactical Allocation category for the overall and 3-year period, 4 stars out of 202 funds (5-year), and 4 stars among 147 funds (10-year) as of 12/31/25.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the Investment Advisor and Penserra Capital Management LLC serves as sub-advisor to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.