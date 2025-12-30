Amplify ETFs Declares December Income Distributions for its Income ETFs

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces December income distributions for its income ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount

per Share Ex-Date Record

Date Payable

Date Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF BAGY $1.13400 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF BITY $0.79900 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.95339 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify Ethereum Max Income Covered Call ETF EHY $0.70291 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify Ethereum 3% Monthly Option Income ETF ETTY $0.49860 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF HCOW $0.24600 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.19460 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.16880 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF QDVO $0.27069 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF SLJY $0.52320 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF SOFR $0.30947 12/29/25 12/29/25 12/30/25 Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF SOLM $0.56400 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF TLTP $0.22310 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify XRP 3% Monthly Premium Income ETF XRPM $0.67500 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25 Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 12/30/25 12/30/25 12/31/25

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $16.6 billion in assets under management (as of 11/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

