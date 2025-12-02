Brett Bowers' Journey: Thriving in a World of Outgoing Talkers with His Golden Retriever

Charleston, SC, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHY tells the heartfelt story of Brett Bowers, a shy and introverted blue-collar worker navigating a world filled with extroverted personalities. Struggling to fit in, Brett embarks on a journey of self-discovery, aided by his loyal Golden Retriever, who offers unwavering support and companionship. Through their adventures, Brett learns that true connection often transcends words, revealing the beauty of silence and the strength found in vulnerability. This poignant narrative explores the internal battles faced by introverts, shedding light on their unique perspectives and the courage it takes to embrace one's true self.



Brett's journey is marked by moments of introspection and growth. His dog, with an uncanny ability to sense emotions, becomes a guiding light, reminding him that authenticity is key to forming genuine connections. Together, they navigate social landscapes, revealing the often-overlooked experiences of those who prefer quiet contemplation over loud conversations.



Key themes in SHY include:

- The struggle of introverts in a talkative society

- The power of companionship and emotional support

- The journey toward self-acceptance and authenticity

- The beauty of silence and vulnerability

- Celebrating individuality and unique perspectives



Goober Dobbs structures the narrative with a blend of humor and insight, capturing the essence of what it means to be an introvert in a world that often overlooks them. Fitting in doesn't mean losing oneself; it means finding the courage to be authentically who you are, says Dobbs.



What will Brett discover about himself and the world around him as he learns to embrace his quiet nature?



SHY is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: John R. Everman, writing as Goober Dobbs, is the author of the novel “SHY (born that way).” A retired federal mediator and human resources executive, he resides in Jasper, Georgia, with his wife, Lydia. Everman is a veteran of forty marathons, having raced in cities from New York to Los Angeles. He is a former college baseball player at Miami University in Ohio. The couple has two adult children: a son who serves as a Major General in the USAF and a daughter who is a former America's Junior Miss and Broadway actor.

Media Contact: jrerunner@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Goober Dobbs

