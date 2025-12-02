Miller Mendel Welcomes San Francisco Police Department to the eSOPH Background Investigation Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) has selected the eSOPH electronic background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc.(MMI), joining the largest public safety background investigation network in the United States. This transition strengthens SFPD’s hiring process and enhances its ability to efficiently manage high applicant volumes in a competitive recruitment environment.

SFPD anticipates processing more than 500 applicants annually using eSOPH. In addition to eSOPH’s industry-leading core functionality, the agency will leverage several advanced optional features, including two-way fax service and SMS text messaging, designed to streamline communication and accelerate the investigation workflow.

eSOPH, which stands for, electronic statement of personal history, has been used by city, county, state, and federal agencies across the country to complete more than 250,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies utilizing eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of the time traditionally required to complete a background investigation, helping departments hire qualified candidates faster.

By adopting eSOPH, the SFPD joins more than 70 California agencies already on the network, including the California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Ana Police Department, Santa Monica Police Department, and multiple District Attorney’s Offices. SFPD is now connected to all eSOPH-enabled agencies statewide and nationwide, giving investigators access to a powerful network for cross-agency collaboration and efficiency.

About San Francisco Police Department

The SFPD serves the over 800,000 residents, workers, and millions of annual visitors to the City of San Francisco. With a force of over 1,800 sworn officers, SFPD is committed to protecting life and property, enhancing public safety, and strengthening trust through professional, ethical, and community-oriented policing.

About Miller Mendel

MMI develops and supports advanced software solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies. The company specializes in transforming traditional government processes into efficient, cost-effective digital systems. Known for exceptional client support, transparent practices, and category-leading technology, MMI provides tools that help agencies operate more effectively and meet modern public safety demands.