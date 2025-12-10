Miller Mendel, Inc. Continues SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI), provider of industry-leading pre-employment background investigation software, eSOPH, today announced it has successfully completed its annual SOC 2 Type II audit. The audit and related attestation report confirms MMI’s ongoing commitment to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy standards.

The independent audit confirms that MMI continues to meet the rigorous standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for safeguarding customer data and operating with strong, reliable organizational controls.

“We are incredibly excited to once again achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance with no adverse findings in our attestation report,” said Tyler Miller, President and CEO of MMI. “This result validates the strength of our security posture and the discipline of our internal controls. Protecting the data of our agency partners and their applicants is not optional. We remain fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and organizational controls to support our customers’ evolving needs and requirements.”

Public safety agencies rely on eSOPH to streamline and secure complex pre-employment background investigation processes. By maintaining SOC 2 Type II compliance, MMI continues to provide assurance that its systems, processes, and controls are designed and operating effectively to ensure our clients’ best interest.

Public safety agencies and government entities interested in reviewing MMI’s SOC 2 Type II report or learning more about the company’s security practices may contact MMI.

About SOC 2

SOC 2 is a component of the AICPA’s Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization’s controls per AICPA’s five Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed.

About Miller Mendel, Inc.

MMI develops and supports advanced software solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies. The company specializes in transforming traditional government processes into efficient, cost-effective digital systems. Known for exceptional client support, transparent practices, and category-leading technology, MMI provides tools that help agencies operate more effectively and meet modern public safety demands.