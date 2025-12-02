Media Advisory: EQAO to Release Provincial-, School- and Board-Level Results from Its 2024–2025 Assessments

Attention: News editors, education reporters

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) will release the provincial and local results from the 2024–2025 administrations of the following:

Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grade 3)

Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Junior Division (Grade 6)

Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics

Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test/Test provincial de compétences linguistiques

What EQAO will provide assessment results at the provincial level, and for each school and school board. When Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Where The provincial and local results will be available through EQAO’s website, www.eqao.com. Why The release of large-scale provincial assessment data offers an opportunity to discuss student learning in Ontario and what can be done to support student achievement.

For further information, please contact

Sophie Auclair

Senior Communications Officer

sophie.auclair@eqao.com