EQAO Releases Assessment Results for 2024–2025 School Year

Mathematics Achievement Sees Some Growth over Time but Remains an Area of Concern; Literacy Achievement Strong and Stable by Grade 6 and into Secondary School

Consistent gaps in achievement for students with special education needs warrant further attention



TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) has released provincial, school- and board-level data from its 2024–2025 online provincial assessments. EQAO data provide an independent snapshot that shows whether students are meeting curriculum expectations in reading, writing and mathematics at key stages of their education. The results also provide additional insights into students’ attitudes and perceptions related to their learning.

More than 574 000 students across the province completed EQAO assessments at the elementary and secondary levels of the English- and French- language school systems during the 2024–2025 school year. EQAO is reporting on achievement results as well as data from student questionnaires. This provides contextual and attitudinal information about student learning to build a fuller picture of learners’ contexts and the factors that influence achievement.



The number of students meeting the provincial standard in mathematics has increased over time, but mathematics remains an area of concern. In addition, many more students across Ontario are close to meeting the standard. Several English- and French-language school boards across Ontario saw significant and encouraging gains in students’ mathematics achievement in 2024–2025.



The disparity in achievement between groups of interest— such as students identified with special education needs and those without such identification—persists, highlighting the importance of continued research on and analysis of effective strategies to support identified students better.

Additionally, this year, EQAO is reporting on the achievement results of the cohorts of students who took the assessments during the 2021–2022 school year in a prior grade and again during the 2024–2025 school year in their current grade. Cohort tracking both helps the education community understand student learning trends as these students progress through the grades and also informs appropriate actions for improvement. By fostering informed discussions among parents and guardians, educators and other school staff, cohort tracking data help shape strategies to meet diverse learning needs effectively.



EQAO is reporting assessment data on its website through a search function along with interactive dashboards that educators, parents and guardians and the public can access to view assessment and questionnaire data at the provincial and local levels.

EQAO’s credible and impartial data can be analyzed by educators across the province as they review and develop plans to support each student’s learning journey. By making contextual, attitudinal and achievement data for each school and school board available, the agency contributes to the accountability of Ontario’s education system and to the ongoing conversation about student learning and achievement.

Assessment Data and Observations

Assessment results from the previous two school years are provided along with those from 2024–2025 to show trends in achievement and attitudes from year to year. Such analyses of results contribute to an enhanced understanding of student learning over time.



Students in English-Language Schools

Assessments of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary and Junior Divisions

The Assessments of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grade 3) and Junior Division (Grade 6), are computer-based assessments that measure the reading, writing and mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of Grades 3 and 6 according to The Ontario Curriculum.

Primary Division (Grade 3)

According to the data from 2024–2025, Grade 3 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have increased in reading, writing and mathematics, relative to those from 2023–2024. The three-year trend shows that the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard has increased in reading and in mathematics and has remained the same in writing.

Percentage of Grade 3 students who met the provincial standard:

74% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2024–2025 (71% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 73% met the standard in 2022–2023).

65% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2024–2025 (64% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 65% met the standard in 2022–2023).

64% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2024–2025 (61% met the standard in 2023– 2024, and 60% met the standard in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

71% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to read, and 74% that they think they are a good reader.

56% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to write, and 59% that they think they are a good writer.

67% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like math, and 64% that they think they are good at math.



Highlights of the Grade 3 provincial results, English-language students



Junior Division (Grade 6)

According to the data from 2024–2025, Grade 6 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have increased in reading, in writing and in mathematics, relative to those from 2023–2024. The three-year trend shows an increase in the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard in reading, in writing and in mathematics.

Percentage of Grade 6 students who met the provincial standard:

86% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2024–2025 (82% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 84% met the standard in 2022–2023).

85% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2024–2025 (80% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 84% met the standard in 2022–2023).

51% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2024–2025 (50% met the standard in 2023–2024, and the same percentage met the standard in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

61% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to read, and 70% that they think they are a good reader.

52% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to write, and 50% that they think they are a good writer.

48% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like math, and 50% that they think they are good at math.





Highlights of the Grade 6 provincial results, English-language students

Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics

The Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics is a multi-stage computer adaptive assessment that measures the mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of the Grade 9 mathematics course according to The Ontario Curriculum.

According to the data from the 2024–2025 EQAO assessments, Grade 9 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have increased relative to those in 2023–2024. The three-year trend shows that the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard has increased.

Percentage of students who met the provincial standard in mathematics:

58% of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2024–2025 (54% met the standard in 2023–2024, and the same percentage met the standard in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

50% of Grade 9 students indicated that they like mathematics, and 51% that they think they are good at mathematics.

64% of Grade 9 students indicated that they think they understand most of the mathematics they are taught.



Highlights of the Grade 9 provincial results, English-language students

Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT)

The OSSLT is a linear test design computer assessment that measures whether students are meeting the minimum standard for literacy across all subjects up to the end of Grade 9 according to The Ontario Curriculum. First-time eligible students typically take the assessment in Grade 10.

According to the data from 2024–2025, overall success rates on the OSSLT are high, showing stability in students’ acquisition of the literacy knowledge and skills stated in The Ontario Curriculum. The three-year trend shows stability in success rates.

It is encouraging to note that the achievement gap between the success rates of students taking the applied course and those taking the academic course has been steadily narrowing over the past three years, although the achievement gap between academic and applied students remains an area of concern.

Percentage of students who wrote the OSSLT and were successful:

85% of first-time eligible students who wrote the OSSLT were successful in 2024–2025 (85% were successful in 2023–2024, and the same percentage were successful in 2022–2023).

50% of previously eligible students who wrote the OSSLT were successful in 2024–2025 (52% were successful in 2023–2024, and 63% were successful in 2022–2023).





First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 academic English course:

90% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the academic course were successful in 2024–2025 (90% were successful in 2023–2024, and 91% were successful in 2022–2023).





First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 applied English course:

60% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the applied course were successful in 2024–2025 (58% were successful in in 2023–2024, and 55% were successful in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

46% of students who wrote the OSSLT indicated that they read on their own time, 72% indicated that they think they are a good reader, and 76% indicated that they think they can read easily.

36% of students who wrote the OSSLT indicated that they write on their own time, 60% indicated that they think they are a good writer, and 63% indicated that they think they can write easily.





Highlights of the Grade 10 provincial results, English-language students

Cohort Tracking Showcases Student Learning Progression and Informs Appropriate Actions for Improvement

EQAO’s large-scale assessments provide consistent data to track student achievement from elementary to secondary school, offering evidence-based insights into performance trends over time.

Tracking student progress in reading, writing and mathematics from Grade 3 in 2021–2022 to Grade 6 in 2024–2025

The information below shows the performance in reading, in writing and in mathematics of the Grade 6 students in the 2024–2025 school year who were in Grade 3 during the 2021–2022 school year. These students took the Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, primary division, in Grade 3, and junior division, in Grade 6.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 and Grade 6

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 3 but met it in Grade 6

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 but did not meet it in Grade 6

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 3 and Grade 6

Reading

There were 102 515 students in this cohort.

70% (71 252) Maintained Standard

17% (17 593) Rose to Standard

4% (4 509) Dropped from Standard

9% (9 161) Never Met Standard





Writing

There were 102 766 students in this cohort.

62% (63 618) Maintained Standard

24% (24 555) Rose to Standard

4% (3 724) Dropped from Standard

11% (10 869) Never Met Standard





Mathematics

There were 108 540 students in this cohort.

45% (48 999) Maintained Standard

8% (8 317) Rose to Standard

15% (15 828) Dropped from Standard

33% (35 396) Never Met Standard





Tracking student progress in mathematics from Grade 6 in 2021–2022 to Grade 9 in 2024–2025

The information below shows the performance in mathematics of the Grade 9 students in the 2024–2025 school year who took the Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics, and who completed the mathematics component of the Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, junior division, when they were in Grade 6 in 2021–2022.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 and Grade 9

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 6 but met it in Grade 9

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 but did not meet it in Grade 9

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 6 and Grade 9

Mathematics

There were 107 050 students in this cohort.

45% (47 756) Maintained Standard

16% (17 559) Rose to Standard

5% (5 648) Dropped from Standard

34% (36 087) Never Met Standard





Students in French-Language Schools

Tests en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycles primaire et moyen1

The Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle primaire (Grade 3) and cycle moyen (Grade 6), are computer-based assessments that measure the reading, writing and mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of Grades 3 and 6 according to The Ontario Curriculum.

The introduction of a new language curriculum in 2023 required a redesign of the reading and writing components of the assessment. Additionally, new trendlines and new baselines were set, and in keeping with large-scale assessment best practices, standard setting in reading and writing was conducted to define levels of achievement.

Cycle primaire (Grade 3)

According to the data from 2024–2025, Grade 3 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have decreased in reading, have remained the same in writing and have increased in mathematics, relative to those in 2023–2024. The three-year trend shows a decrease in the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard in reading and in writing, and an increase in mathematics.

Percentage of Grade 3 students who met the provincial standard:

75% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2024–2025 (84% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 82% met the standard in 2022–2023).

67% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2024–2025 (67% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 68% met the standard in 2022–2023).

75% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2024–2025 (74% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 70% met the standard in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

69% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to read, and 69% that they think they are a good reader.

57% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like to write, and 59% that they think they are a good writer.

79% of Grade 3 students indicated that they like math, and 70% that they think they are good at math.





Highlights of the Grade 3 provincial results, French-language students



Cycle moyen (Grade 6)

According to the data from 2024–2025, Grade 6 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have decreased in reading, have remained the same in writing and have increased in mathematics, relative to those in 2023–2024. The three-year trend shows a decrease in the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard in reading and in writing, and an increase in mathematics.

Percentage of Grade 6 students who met the provincial standard:

89% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2024–2025 (97% met the standard in 2023–2024, and the same percentage met the standard in 2022–2023).

79% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2024–2025 (79% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 83% met the standard in 2022–2023).

63% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2024–2025 (58% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 55% met the standard in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

59% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to read, and 66% that they think they are a good reader.

51% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like to write, and 51% that they think they are a good writer.

61% of Grade 6 students indicated that they like math, and 58% that they think they are good at math.



Highlights of the Grade 6 provincial results, French-language students



Test de mathématiques, 9e année

The Test de mathématiques, 9e année, is a multi-stage computer adaptive assessment that measures the mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of the Grade 9 mathematics course according to The Ontario Curriculum.

According to the data from the 2024–2025 EQAO assessments, Grade 9 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4), have increased relative to those from 2023–2024. The three-year trend shows an increase in the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard.

Percentage of students who met the provincial standard in mathematics:

66% of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2024– 2025 (61% met the standard in 2023–2024, and 60% met the standard in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

54% of Grade 9 students indicated that they like mathematics, and 52% that they think they are good at mathematics.

66% of Grade 9 students indicated that they think they understand most of the mathematics they are taught.





Highlights of the Grade 9 provincial results, French-language students



Test provincial de compétences linguistiques (TPCL)

The TPCL is a linear test design computer assessment that measures whether students are meeting the minimum standard for literacy across all subjects according to The Ontario Curriculum. First-time eligible students typically take the assessment in Grade 10.

According to the data from 2024–2025, overall success rates on the TPCL are high, showing stability in students’ acquisition of the literacy knowledge and skills in The Ontario Curriculum. The three-year trend shows that success rates have increased.

It is encouraging to note that the achievement gap between the success rates of students taking the applied course and those taking the academic course has been steadily narrowing over the past three years, although the achievement gap remains an area of concern.

Percentage of students who wrote the TPCL and were successful:

93% of first-time eligible students who wrote the TPCL were successful in 2024–2025 (92% were successful in 2023–2024, and 91% were successful in 2022–2023).

72% of previously eligible students who wrote the TPCL were successful in 2024–2025 (67% were successful in 2023–2024, and 76% were successful in 2022–2023).





First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 academic French course:

98% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the academic course were successful in 2024–2025 (97% were successful in 2023–2024, and the same percentage were successful in 2022–2023).





First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 applied French course:

76% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the applied course were successful in 2024–2025 (73% were successful in 2023–2024, and 71% were successful in 2022–2023).





Learners’ context:

37% of students who wrote the TPCL indicated that they read on their own time, 66% indicated that they think they are a good reader, and 73% indicated that they think they can read easily.

26% of students who wrote the TPCL indicated that they write on their own time, 59% indicated that they think they are a good writer, and 65% indicated that they think they can write easily.



Highlights of the Grade 10 provincial results, French-language students

Cohort Tracking

Tracking student progress in reading, writing and mathematics from Grade 3 in 2021–2022 to Grade 6 in 2024–2025

The information below shows the performance of the 2024–2025 school year Grade 6 students who were in Grade 3 for the Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle primaire, in 2021–2022.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 and Grade 6

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 3 but met it in Grade 6

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 but did not meet it in Grade 6

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 3 and Grade 6

Reading

There were 7356 students in this cohort.

76% (5622) Maintained Standard

12% (914) Rose to Standard

5% (388) Dropped from Standard

6% (432) Never Met Standard





Writing

There were 7341 students in this cohort.

61% (4474) Maintained Standard

18% (325) Rose to Standard

7% (520) Dropped from Standard

14% (1022) Never Met Standard





Mathematics

There were 7375 students in this cohort.

54% (4005) Maintained Standard

9% (654) Rose to Standard

14% (1004) Dropped from Standard

23% (1712) Never Met Standard





Tracking student progress in mathematics from Grade 6 in 2021–2022 to Grade 9 in 2024–2025

The information below shows the performance in mathematics of the 2024–2025 school year Grade 9 students who took the Test de mathématiques, 9e année, and who took the Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle moyen, when they were in Grade 6 in 2021–2022.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 and Grade 9

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 6 but met it in Grade 9

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 but did not meet it in Grade 9

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 6 and Grade 9

Mathematics

There were 5995 students in this cohort.

48% (2865) Maintained Standard

20% (1208) Rose to Standard

4% (263) Dropped from Standard

28% (1659) Never Met Standard





Note: Numbers have been rounded off to the nearest whole percentage.

Quotes

“EQAO’s award-winning assessment program offers parents and guardians, educators, policy-makers and other Ontarians evidence-based information on young learners’ educational journey. By administering modernized assessments in schools across the province, the agency is dedicated to contributing to the quality of our education system for those who matter most: Ontario’s students. As an active partner in conversations about student learning through credible information and rigorous research, EQAO is Ontario’s partner in progress.”

—Sanjay Dhebar, Chair, EQAO

“EQAO’s large-scale assessments offer Ontarians valuable information on how students are doing in school, and how they experience their own learning. By assessing students’ mathematics and literacy skills using reliable online tests, it is possible to pinpoint areas of growth or areas that demand attention. This year, along with continuing to offer achievement trends over three years, EQAO is releasing data showcasing the results of specific cohorts of students who participated in EQAO assessments earlier on their learning journey, providing insight into students’ academic trajectory. EQAO’s data show that there is an upward trend in mathematics achievement at the elementary- and secondary-school levels; however, Grade 6 mathematics in English-language schools remains an area of concern. Overall, reading achievement results are higher than writing results for students in elementary schools, and literacy competences remain strong at the secondary-school level. Ending the learning disparities between groups of students is the aim of all stakeholders invested in education. EQAO data along with its research and outreach programs can assist in the development of targeted initiatives that make a significant difference in the learning outcomes of students, locally and across Ontario.”

—Dan Koenig, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO

