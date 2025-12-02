The AI Transformation Has Arrived. Now Comes the Hard Part: Securing It

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is transforming the enterprise at unprecedented speed. AI now underpins critical workloads, cloud operations, identity systems, code pipelines, and everyday collaboration tools. As these systems expand across hybrid cloud and edge environments, organizations face a new challenge: how to secure AI architectures that are constantly evolving and deeply interconnected.

To help enterprises navigate this shift, Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) is hosting a 90-minute virtual event, “Securing the AI Transformation in a Hyperconnected World,” on December 4, 2025. The session brings together leading experts from Check Point, NVIDIA, IDC, WWT and global CISOs to explore the architectures, practices and technologies needed to secure AI-driven environments at scale.

This is not a product showcase. It is a strategic, practitioner-focused briefing for leaders who need clarity on defending AI systems across cloud, edge, and distributed networks.



Why Attend?

As AI becomes embedded in every layer of the enterprise, security teams need new frameworks, stronger visibility, and unified protection for models, data, agents, APIs and network traffic. This webinar offers clear guidance on how to safeguard AI systems as organizations modernize their infrastructure and deploy more autonomous technologies.

Attendees will learn how to:

Build a unified AI-security stack across cloud, on-prem and edge environments

Detect and prevent the emerging threat types introduced by LLMs and AI agents

Strengthen resilience with a prevention-first approach designed for AI-reliant networks

Break down legacy silos and adopt a more flexible, open and scalable security architecture





Featured Speakers Include:

Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer, Check Point

Elie Abenmoha, Chief IT Security Officer, Publicis Groupe

Frank Dickson, Group VP Security & Trust, IDC

Ofir Arkin, Senior Distinguished Architect, Cybersecurity Platforms, NVIDIA

Chris Konrad, VP Global Cyber, World Wide Technology

Jonathan Zanger, Chief Technology Officer, Check Point

David Haber, VP, AI Agent Security, Check Point

Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer, Check Point

Pete Nicoletti, Americas CISO, Check Point

Cindi Carter, Americas CISO, Check Point





Details:

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Duration: 90 minutes

90 minutes Time Zones: AMER: 2:00 PM EST | EMEA: 3:00 PM CET | APAC: 12:30 PM SGT

AMER: 2:00 PM EST | EMEA: 3:00 PM CET | APAC: 12:30 PM SGT Registration: Free — reserve your seat now





Whether you’re a CISO, network architect, DevOps lead, CIO or security practitioner, if your organization is deploying AI, this webinar is for you. Register now to ensure you’re equipped to secure your AI-powered future.



