Chamelo Introduces Next-Generation Fashion Frames Blending Smart Tint, Premium Audio, and Modern Style

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chamelo, the brand shaping a new era of smart eyewear through state-of-the-art technology and modern style, today announces the launch of Infinity and Zurix - two fashion-forward frames that elevate tint-adjustable eyewear with intuitive control, premium audio, and bold design. Created for the fashion-minded and tech-curious, these models represent Chamelo’s most refined fusion of culture, innovation, and performance.



"What I love about Infinity and Zurix is how effortlessly they move with people’s lives and personal style,” Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Stephon Marbury said. “These frames aren’t just accessories, they’re expressions. The shapes, the silhouettes, the tint control… it all comes together in a way that feels modern, confident, and unique. I’m proud of the direction we’re taking as we elevate both the technology and the fashion of the brand."



Chamelo’s latest releases push forward the brand’s signature HVL™ liquid-crystal lens technology, instantly adapting tint levels at the touch of a finger - and introduce new design directions inspired by streetwear, luxury eyewear, and everyday culture. Together, Infinity and Zurix showcase the most fashion-centric evolution of Chamelo’s technology yet.



“Chamelo has always been about expanding what eyewear can do, but with Infinity and Zurix, we're expanding what eyewear can be,” said Reid Covington, CEO of Chamelo. “These frames aren’t just smart; they’re stylish, expressive, and built for the way people live today. We appreciate and embrace the notion that glasses should enhance your look and your experience, not compromise either.”

Infinity

A bold rectangular silhouette anchors Infinity, Chamelo’s premium lifestyle audio-enabled frame. Its Dual Control System separates tint and audio operations - right side for tint, left for playback and calls - giving wearers intuitive command over both vision and sound. With a wide 48%–8% VLT range, instant tint adjustment, dual speakers, dual microphones, and over 5 hours of immersive open-ear audio, Infinity seamlessly blends style with functionality. The glossy black frame delivers a sharp urban aesthetic made for city streets, commutes, and content creators on the go.

Zurix

With Zurix, Chamelo debuts its sleekest tint-adjustable eyewear design ever - featuring all electronic components integrated directly into the frame, not the temples. The result is a lightweight, ultra-refined oversized silhouette with a chic everyday fashion appeal. A single tap adjusts the tint across four levels (from 50% to 10% VLT), with an industry-leading 60 hours of tint control on a single charge. Zurix blends fashion-first aesthetics with pioneering LC lens technology for wearers who want a statement frame that effortlessly adapts to their day. Since its inception, Chamelo has led the smart-eyewear category through patented liquid-crystal advancements, but the brand’s new chapter is defined equally by culture and style. Infinity and Zurix represent Chamelo’s shift into the intersection of fashion, lifestyle, and personal expression: glasses designed not only to perform but to be worn, photographed, styled, and lived in.

These new frames draw from street style, social media culture, and the growing desire for fashion accessories that do more. Chamelo’s evolving collection continues to champion this synergy - where tint becomes a form of self-expression, where sound blends with style, and where technology is felt but never seen.



Infinity ($349) and Zurix ($199) are available now, shipping globally. For more information on the full line of Chamelo eyewear, visit www.chamelo.com

About Chamelo

Chamelo is a next-generation eyewear brand merging cutting-edge liquid-crystal technology with contemporary fashion design. Known for its instantly adjustable HVL™ smart-tint lenses and sleek, style-driven silhouettes, Chamelo creates eyewear that adapts to light, lifestyle, and personal expression with a single touch. From audio-enabled streetwear frames to ultra-light integrated designs, Chamelo blends innovation, culture, and craftsmanship to redefine what modern eyewear can be. Headquartered in New York with creators and collaborators around the world, Chamelo continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology, inviting everyone to Be Different. See Different.

