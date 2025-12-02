Conflicting Guidance and Rapid Innovation Leave Physicians Seeking Clarity in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

EXTON, PA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) is difficult to manage because there’s no clear, consistent guidance – ask five academic physicians and you’ll get five different answers. It’s frustrating trying to optimize care without a unified direction.” This sentiment, shared by a participating hematologist in Spherix Global Insights’ newly published Market Dynamix™: Multiple Myeloma (US) 2025 report, captures the defining challenge facing clinicians as they enter the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting later this week.

The upcoming ASH meeting arrives at a moment of unprecedented therapeutic expansion in multiple myeloma – especially within the relapsed/refractory setting, where rapidly shifting standards, earlier use of advanced modalities, and expanding bispecific and CAR-T options are pushing physicians to continually recalibrate treatment sequencing. New data expected at ASH on post–CAR-T and post-bispecific sequencing strategies, optimization of BCMA-targeted therapies, and emerging alternatives such as GPRC5D-directed agents underscore a field moving faster than consensus guidelines can keep up.

According to Spherix’s latest research, based on a robust sample of 61 US hematologists and eight in-depth qualitative interviews, physicians overwhelmingly characterize RRMM as one of the most challenging hematologic malignancies to manage, rivaling the complexity of relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Nearly two-in-three physicians report modifying their treatment approach within the past year, citing earlier integration of CAR-T and bispecific antibodies, increased emphasis on minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment, and workflow adaptations to accelerate access for patients in rapid progression.

Yet, despite innovation, foundational uncertainty persists. As the study reveals, effectively sequencing therapies remains the top challenge, particularly in the absence of clear direction for patients who have progressed after both CAR-T and bispecific therapies – an increasingly common clinical dilemma. More than 40% of RRMM patients are now triple-class refractory, and real-world decision-making often becomes a careful trade-off between disease control and tolerability in medically fragile patients. Physicians acknowledge that evidence “gets thin” in later-line scenarios, forcing reliance on institutional preference, toxicity comfort, and individual patient characteristics rather than standardized pathways.

These dynamics are especially salient as ASH prepares to spotlight pivotal late-stage data expected to influence future management algorithms. Pipeline anticipation is high: agents such as ABBV-383 (AbbVie) and next-generation CAR-T candidates like anito-cel (Kite/Arcellx) are generating enthusiasm for potentially improved efficacy, streamlined toxicity profiles, or more accessible manufacturing. Indeed, physicians in the Spherix study project peak use exceeding 40% of their RRMM patients for several emerging agents – an indication of both the magnitude of unmet need and the pressure for differentiated options.

Meanwhile, recently approved therapies continue to reshape the landscape. The return of Blenrep (now with bortezomib + dexamethasone; GSK) elicited strong positive reactions from physicians, with some noting efficacy compelling enough to reconsider when escalation to CAR-T is necessary. Similarly, uptake of Lynozyfic (Regeneron) is strengthening, particularly given its simplified dose escalation and favorable early tolerability impressions. In contrast, evolving preferences within the CAR-T class show clinicians increasingly favoring Carvykti (Johnson & Johnson) for earlier-line use following its expanded indication – though logistical barriers, including slot availability, remain a persistent bottleneck.

All told, the new analysis highlights a market where extraordinary innovation is simultaneously enabling and complicating clinical practice. Physicians agree that survival outcomes – overall survival and progression-free survival – remain the most critical future attributes, but they also emphasize the need for therapies that balance efficacy with real-world feasibility, including safety, accessibility, and alignment with patient frailty.

As ASH 2025 brings new data and debate to the forefront, the Spherix findings suggest that clarity – not just new options – is the resource clinicians are most urgently seeking. The ongoing proliferation of advanced therapies reinforces the demand for cohesive guidance, evidence-based sequencing frameworks, and pragmatic strategies to integrate novel modalities into everyday practice.

